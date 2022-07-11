Higginbotham resigns from Unit 20

Daily Record

The Community Unit School District 20 Board of Education met in special session on July 6 in the Lawrenceville High School library where the resignations of Paul Higginbotham, former LHS principal/Parkview Jr. High School Social Studies teacher and Sue Thompson, PJHS student aide were accepted.

