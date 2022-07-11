ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama football lands Dylan Lonergan, four-star quarterback in 2023

By Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03fbdF_0gbyAlZB00

Alabama football has added a second quarterback to its 2023 recruiting class.

Dylan Lonergan announced Monday that he is committing to the Crimson Tide to play football and baseball.

"I am going to do everything I can to bring two national championships in two sports to Alabama," Lonergan said on CBS Sports HQ.

He's a 6-foot-2, 215-pound quarterback from Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia, whom the 247Sports Composite lists as a four-star prospect and the No. 9 quarterback in the country for the 2023 class.

The No. 8 quarterback on that list is Eli Holstein, who is already an Alabama commit.

With Bryce Young expected to go to the NFL Draft after his junior season in 2022, the addition of Lonergan and Holstein would give Alabama four scholarship quarterbacks heading into 2023 if nothing else changes. Jalen Milroe, a 2021 four-star, and Ty Simpson, a 2022 five-star, are behind Young at the position right now.

247Sports lists Alabama assistant coach Charles Kelly as Lonergan's primary recruiter and Bill O'Brien as the secondary recruiter.

South Carolina and Stanford were the other finalists for Lonergan.

ALABAMA FOOTBALL:Why Alabama football missed on Peter Woods, in-state five-star DL, to Clemson

BRYCE YOUNG:Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has the look, and college football should be concerned

As a pitcher, Perfect Game had Lonergan clocked at 91 miles per hour on his fastball.

As a quarterback in 2021, Lonergan completed 234 of 371 passes for 3,392 yards with 32 touchdowns and three interceptions, per MaxPreps.

With Lonergan, Alabama has 11 commits for the 2023 class. This past week, Alabama added a commitment from top junior college receiver Malik Benson. But the Crimson Tide also lost a commitment from four-star defensive back Elliot Washington, who flipped to Penn State.

Before the addition of Lonergan, Alabama was ranked No. 18 in the 247Sports team recruiting class rankings. Adding him to the recruiting class bumped the Crimson Tide up to No. 12.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter: @_NickKelly

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
FanSided

Alabama Football: Once again, Nick Saban is right

Across the world of college football, both those in media and fans, are quick to proclaim when Nick Saban is wrong. Alabama football fans know Saban is rarely wrong, so we don’t pay undue attention to the negative comments about CFB’s GOAT. But the persistent negativism can cloud...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
South Carolina State
247Sports

College football hot seat rankings: CBS Sports' 11 coaches with least job security entering 2022 season

College football coaches face pressure to win, and CBS Sports underlined that this week with an updated batch of the hot seat rankings. From prominent names in the Group of Five to high-profile jobs such as Florida State and Nebraska, the job-security discussion is already in full force, as CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd released the top 11 names to watch entering the 2022 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
Person
Nick Kelly
On3.com

Four-Star Edge Braylan Shelby names final 2

Four-star Edge Braylan Shelby of Friendswood (TX) High has narrowed his list to two schools–Texas and USC. The 6-foot-5, 235 pounder went in depth on his finalists. “There ain’t nothing like playing for the state you grew up in,” Shelby said. “I’ve visited Texas around 4 times now, each one being better and better. I love what they got going for them. The program coach Sark is building is something special. I love the mentality the players got and that vision of succeeding. I also love the way they visualize using my athleticism.”
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
BamaCentral

2022 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview: No. 3 Tennessee

What was that quote from Alabama offensive lineman Roger Shultz back in 1990?. “We ought to pay property tax on Neyland Stadium because we own it.”. The All-SEC center uttered those words following Alabama’s 9-6 win against a favored Vols team in 1990. It was the Crimson Tide’s fifth straight win against UT and ninth in Neyland Stadium in 11 tries, going back to 1972.
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Greg McElroy breaks down JT Daniels heading into 2022 season

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy shared his thoughts on West Virginia’s potential this season if new transfer quarterback JT Daniels can win the starting job for the Mountaineers. On the Always College Football show, McElroy broke down what the former Georgia and USC quarterback brings to the table. “Probably one...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Nfl Draft#American Football#Cbs Sports Hq#Brookwood High School#Stanford#Dl#Perfect Game
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reggie Crawford transfers to Tennessee

Sophomore pitcher and first baseman Reggie Crawford has transferred to Tennessee. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Crawford played at Connecticut from 2020-22. He did not play in 2022 due to Tommy John surgery. “Let’s do it Vol baseball,” Crawford announced. “Thank you to everyone at UConn for an unbelievable past couple of...
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

Pate talks likelihood of Gamecocks pulling off upsets

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks will look to take a step forward in 2022 after going 7-6 in Beamer’s first season at the helm. The Gamecocks won three of their last five games last season with wins over Florida, Auburn and a Duke’s Mayo Bowl win over North Carolina to wrap up the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
Yardbarker

Transfer Portal or HS Recruits for UCF?

Should the UCF Knights focus more on recruiting high school players than it has to this point? There are many different people with varying opinions. Helping understand UCF’s recruiting situation, using other teams and how they recruit is a good way to go about it. To do this, Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyle Field listed among the best 11 venues in college football

The SEC is home to some of the best stadiums in all of college football. Among the top include Kyle Field, home of the 12th man. At least that is how Ivan Maisel of On3 sees it. In a recent list, Maisel listed the Aggies’ home as one of the 11 best in the country. Just four SEC stadiums made the list. Kyle Field was built in 1927 and only held a capacity of 32,890 but it grew to over 40,000 by 1953. Today the stadium can hold 102,733 screaming fans on any given Saturday. What Ivan Maisel Says… Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Howdy,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy