Gaston County's COVID cases up 14%; North Carolina cases up 5.5%

New coronavirus cases increased 5.5% in North Carolina in the week ending Sunday as the state added 25,462 cases. The previous week had 24,141 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

North Carolina ranked 15th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 4.6% from the week before, with 750,600 cases reported. With 3.15% of the country's population, North Carolina had 3.39% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 24 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

The Fourth of July holiday disrupted who got tested, when people got tested and when both test results and deaths were reported. This may significantly skew week-to-week comparisons.

Gaston County reported 554 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 486 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 69,489 cases and 866 deaths.

Within North Carolina, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Mitchell County with 374 cases per 100,000 per week; Washington County with 363; and Polk County with 328. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Wake County, with 3,442 cases; Mecklenburg County, with 3,043 cases; and Durham County, with 1,025. Weekly case counts rose in 61 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Mecklenburg, Union and Wake counties.

Across North Carolina, cases fell in 38 counties, with the best declines in Durham County, with 1,025 cases from 1,211 a week earlier; in Northampton County, with 41 cases from 80; and in Rockingham County, with 131 cases from 168.

In North Carolina, 48 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 58 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,892,680 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 25,257 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 88,593,875 people have tested positive and 1,020,861 people have died.

North Carolina's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 10. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 1,894

The week before that: 1,799

Four weeks ago: 1,598

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 69,400

The week before that: 63,341

Four weeks ago: 57,327

Hospitals in 39 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 35 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 42 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.