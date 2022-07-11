ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Georgia top-10 QB Dylan Lonergan passes on committing to South Carolina football

By Eric Boynton, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 3 days ago

Alabama beat finalists South Carolina and Stanford for four-star quarterback Dylan Lonergan Monday after the Snellville, Georgia, prospect announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide.

Lonergan (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) plays for Brookwood High School, where he completed 234 of 371 passes for 3,392 yards with 32 touchdowns and three interceptions last season. He rushed 90 times for 645 yards with seven touchdowns. He's ranked No. 93 overall and No. 9 at his position in the 247Sports Composite.

He took official visits to all three schools last month, including USC on June 10. He was also on campus for the April 16 Garnet and Black Spring Game. USC is ranked 31st in the team rankings, seventh in the SEC. Alabama is 18th and fifth in conference with Tennessee the highest SEC program at No. 5.

All three 2023 quarterbacks offered by the Gamecocks are now committed. Eli Holstein from Zachary, Louisiana, is ranked No. 56 overall and the No. 8 quarterback. He committed to Alabama in late May. Carson Black, who plays at Fort Mill's Nation Ford High School, committed to Memphis last month. He's ranked 1,114th and 60th.

USC received its only 2024 commitment July 2 when four-star quarterback Dante Reno announced for the program. The Fiskdale, Massachusetts, resident plays for The Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut, and is ranked 280th and 18th. The Gamecocks have offered three other quarterbacks for 2024, including former Chapin player Jayden Bradford (61st and seventh), who transferred in February to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The other two 2024 offers are Jadyn Davis from Charlotte, North Carolina, who ranks 17th and third, and Kamari McClellan of Pinson, Alabama, who is 283rd and 19th.

Gamecocks high on local star: Greenville 2024 WR Mazeo Bennett already has USC offer, and interest from Clemson, too

4-star Georgia recruit: South Carolina football gets huge commitment from 4-star Georgia RB Dontavius Braswell

The Gamecocks signed two quarterbacks in their last class -- Tanner Bailey, at 220th (and No. 15 at the position) the highest signee of the class, and Braden Davis, who ranks 433rd and 27th. USC also added highly coveted Oklahoma transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Lonergan's decision leaves Brock Glenn (337th and 18th) of Memphis, Tennessee, as the only uncommitted quarterback among the top-ranked 700 recruits overall and top 33 at the position for 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49nWdG_0gbyAh2H00

Lonergan's SEC offers include Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Auburn LSU, Mississippi, Arkansas and Vanderbilt. His ACC offers are Miami, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Wake Forest, Virginia, Georgia Tech and Duke.

He also plans to play college baseball as a pitcher with a fastball that's already hitting 92 miles per hour, according to the Prep Baseball Report. His father, Dan Lonergan, was a backup quarterback behind Todd Blackledge on Penn State's 1982 national championship team.

Eric Boynton covers recruiting in the state of South Carolina for the USA TODAY Network. Follow him on Twitter @ericjboynton

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Georgia top-10 QB Dylan Lonergan passes on committing to South Carolina football

