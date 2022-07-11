Boulders: After career setbacks, Stony Point native Wirchansky relishes all-star nod

When Dan Wirchansky was released following failed physicals with the Milwaukee Brewers and the Texas Rangers, shortly after being drafted in 2019, he wasn't sure what to expect.

Add in a required Tommy John surgery and the COVID-19 pandemic to further complicate things, and the road to a professional baseball career seemed even more difficult.

Although there was plenty of uncertainty, Wirchansky was determined to not let that be the end of the road.

Nearly two years later, the left-handed pitcher's persistence is paying off. A former standout at North Rockland High School, Rockland Community College and at Pace, not only has he relaunched his career with the New York Boulders, but he received a spot on the Frontier League's Eastern Division All-Star Team.

"It definitely means a lot, especially after everything that I went through with my baseball career so far," Wirchansky said. "It definitely is the light at the end of the tunnel for me, and it's definitely a blessing to be an all-star in this league."

Wirchansky was the only Boulders player to earn all-star recognition. Through 62⅓ innings and 10 starts this season, the 25-year old southpaw has a 3-3 record with a 3.19 ERA. He threw two complete games, including a shutout on June 7 against the Sussex County Miners. Wirchansky has held opponents to a .232 batting average against, allowing 54 hits, while striking out 69 batters and allowing 18 walks.

"We are very excited for Danny," Boulders manager T.J. Stanton said. "First, to be recognized as one of the best in the league, and also for the opportunity to throw in front of so many scouts in the all-star game setting. We couldn't be more excited that our organization and entire team is represented by him."

It is a much-improved second season after going 4-5 with a 4.08 ERA in his debut year with the Boulders. He recorded 108 strikeouts, but also issued 58 walks in 2021.

"Last year, I honestly didn't know what I was getting myself into, playing in the league," Wirchansky said. "It obviously was my first professional season and I was just right out of college. I got a little taste of it last year. I played the whole season and felt fine, then I made my adjustments over the winter and I felt like I made big strides. I hope to continue moving forward and getting better each outing."

While last season helped him settle back in after a couple of years rehabbing his arm, not only does he feel physically stronger this year, but also mentally sharper.

"In speaking to a lot of our experienced guys —Tucker Nathans, who's now our player-coach, Zach Kirtley, our second baseman last year that's now playing in the Mexican League, Ray Hernandez and Marcus Mastrobouni — they basically told me to stop nitpicking and trying to be perfect with all my pitches," Wirchansky said. "It's very hard to hit in general, so don't give hitters credit. I respect everyone who I play, but it's that mindset of basically thinking I'm better than everyone when I set foot on that mound. Don't give hitters credit, and attack with all your stuff, and that's something I took to heart.

"I've matured a lot since last year. I took everything to heart last year, and I started to just relax a bit more this year and just let things take its place and control what I could control."

His latest accomplishment serves as added validation to his baseball journey, one that he's treasured. Wirchansky previously pitched at the Boulders' ballpark in high school and in college, and the Stony Point native has especially enjoyed playing right in his backyard.

Now, he looks forward to the Frontier League All-Star Game, which is scheduled for July 20 at Wild Things Park in Washington, Pennsylvania. Until then, he hopes to continue evolving on the mound and potentially springboard off of this opportunity.

"I'm proud of where I am, and I'm proud of what I've done so far," Wirchansky said. "It's definitely not where I want to be at yet, but I definitely could see myself being better and better each time. Obviously, the end goal is to win a championship here in New York and get my contract purchased again by an affiliate, and hopefully get my shot of possibly making it to the big league some day. I've grown a lot in the last two years, and it's definitely built a lot of confidence in myself."

Follow Eugene Rapay on Twitter at @erapay5 and on Instagram at @byeugenerapay.