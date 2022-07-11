ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Point, NY

Boulders: After career setbacks, Stony Point native Wirchansky relishes all-star nod

By Eugene Rapay, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sMXpY_0gbyAeO600

When Dan Wirchansky was released following failed physicals with the Milwaukee Brewers and the Texas Rangers, shortly after being drafted in 2019, he wasn't sure what to expect.

Add in a required Tommy John surgery and the COVID-19 pandemic to further complicate things, and the road to a professional baseball career seemed even more difficult.

Although there was plenty of uncertainty, Wirchansky was determined to not let that be the end of the road.

Nearly two years later, the left-handed pitcher's persistence is paying off. A former standout at North Rockland High School, Rockland Community College and at Pace, not only has he relaunched his career with the New York Boulders, but he received a spot on the Frontier League's Eastern Division All-Star Team.

"It definitely means a lot, especially after everything that I went through with my baseball career so far," Wirchansky said. "It definitely is the light at the end of the tunnel for me, and it's definitely a blessing to be an all-star in this league."

Wirchansky was the only Boulders player to earn all-star recognition. Through 62⅓ innings and 10 starts this season, the 25-year old southpaw has a 3-3 record with a 3.19 ERA. He threw two complete games, including a shutout on June 7 against the Sussex County Miners. Wirchansky has held opponents to a .232 batting average against, allowing 54 hits, while striking out 69 batters and allowing 18 walks.

"We are very excited for Danny," Boulders manager T.J. Stanton said. "First, to be recognized as one of the best in the league, and also for the opportunity to throw in front of so many scouts in the all-star game setting. We couldn't be more excited that our organization and entire team is represented by him."

It is a much-improved second season after going 4-5 with a 4.08 ERA in his debut year with the Boulders. He recorded 108 strikeouts, but also issued 58 walks in 2021.

"Last year, I honestly didn't know what I was getting myself into, playing in the league," Wirchansky said. "It obviously was my first professional season and I was just right out of college. I got a little taste of it last year. I played the whole season and felt fine, then I made my adjustments over the winter and I felt like I made big strides. I hope to continue moving forward and getting better each outing."

While last season helped him settle back in after a couple of years rehabbing his arm, not only does he feel physically stronger this year, but also mentally sharper.

"In speaking to a lot of our experienced guys —Tucker Nathans, who's now our player-coach, Zach Kirtley, our second baseman last year that's now playing in the Mexican League, Ray Hernandez and Marcus Mastrobouni — they basically told me to stop nitpicking and trying to be perfect with all my pitches," Wirchansky said. "It's very hard to hit in general, so don't give hitters credit. I respect everyone who I play, but it's that mindset of basically thinking I'm better than everyone when I set foot on that mound. Don't give hitters credit, and attack with all your stuff, and that's something I took to heart.

"I've matured a lot since last year. I took everything to heart last year, and I started to just relax a bit more this year and just let things take its place and control what I could control."

His latest accomplishment serves as added validation to his baseball journey, one that he's treasured. Wirchansky previously pitched at the Boulders' ballpark in high school and in college, and the Stony Point native has especially enjoyed playing right in his backyard.

Now, he looks forward to the Frontier League All-Star Game, which is scheduled for July 20 at Wild Things Park in Washington, Pennsylvania. Until then, he hopes to continue evolving on the mound and potentially springboard off of this opportunity.

"I'm proud of where I am, and I'm proud of what I've done so far," Wirchansky said. "It's definitely not where I want to be at yet, but I definitely could see myself being better and better each time. Obviously, the end goal is to win a championship here in New York and get my contract purchased again by an affiliate, and hopefully get my shot of possibly making it to the big league some day. I've grown a lot in the last two years, and it's definitely built a lot of confidence in myself."

Follow Eugene Rapay on Twitter at @erapay5 and on Instagram at @byeugenerapay.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Romesentinel.com

Murphy earns hole in one at Sleepy Hollow

Mike Murphy recorded his first hole in one on July 8 at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course. Murphy used a 7 iron on the par 3 120-yard ninth hole to notch the ace, which was witnessed by his brother Jim Murphy and Doug Howard.
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

The Top 15 New Jersey Golf Courses You Can Actually Play This Summer

Golfweek has shared the top 15 public-access golf courses in New Jersey for 2022. If you haven’t already upgraded your clubs or personalized golf balls this season, now is the time to do it. It’s summer, the weather is beautiful, and you’ll want to let your buddies know about the next tee time sooner rather than later.
GOLF
thedigestonline.com

18 Must-Try Delis in North Jersey

Delis are to North Jersey what Robin is to Batman. Every town has them— some old, some new. This over-abundance can be intimidating for some, but for us, it’s beguiling. Unlike the sandwich deserts that are other states, New Jersey always has something for you when it comes to delis and the like. From authentic Italian salumerias, to Kosher delicatessens piling pastrami half a foot high, these are 18 must-try delis in North Jersey.
WALLINGTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stony Point, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
State
Washington State
westmilfordmessenger.com

Greenwood Lake Animal Hospital bids farewell to intern

The members of the Greenwood Lake Animal Hospital, at 1925 Union Valley Road in Hewitt, recently announced that their intern Isabella Stefanides was accepted to veterinary school and will be attending the University of Florida, in Gainsville, in the fall. Stefanides graduated from Pequannock high school and completed her undergraduate...
GREENWOOD LAKE, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Meet the Two Moms Behind Ice Cream Social in White Plains

Meet the Two Moms Behind Ice Cream Social in White Plains. Tis’ the season for ice cream! One spot you that should be on your radar is Ice Cream Social. Here, you and your kids can enjoy some incredible cups and cones of ice cream, rock some fun ice cream merchandise, and sip a milkshake (or two!). They also have pints, coffee ice cream drinks, ice cream cakes, sundaes, and more!
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Shore News Network

Black Bear Sighting in Nanuet and Central Nyack

CLARKSTOWN, NY – The Clarkstown Police Department advised residents to be on the lookout for a black bear wandering the area. The bear was seen Tuesday in the residential areas of Nanuet and Central Nyack. “Officers have been in the area and will continue to attempt to monitor its...
NANUET, NY
chroniclenewspaper.com

Goshen patrolman graduates at top of police training class

At the top of his class, Village of Goshen Ptl. Michael J. Glick graduated in the 71st session of Police Basic Training at the Ulster County Law Enforcement Training Group Police Academy on July 6. Ptl. Glick was awarded a plaque as the top academic graduate and also received the George Krupica Police Academy Award for having the highest cumulative GPA in his class, in a formal ceremony held at The Chateau, in Kingston. Glick is a 2017 graduate of Goshen High School and holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Manhattan College in computer information systems.
GOSHEN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Setbacks#All Star Game#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Texas Rangers#The New York Boulders#The Frontier League#Eastern Division#The Sussex County Miners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
hudsonvalleypress.com

Outdoor Fitness Court Officially Opens to Residents

NEWBURGH – The shiny, new blue and white fitness court, sporting an assortment of challenging aerobic and strength activities, was filled with curious political dignitaries Thursday afternoon. Some were simply admiring the newly placed apparatus in utter awe; while others decided to jump right in testing their all-around athletic...
NEWBURGH, NY
boozyburbs.com

Two Towns Dominate Among Most Photographed Restaurants in Bergen

Yelp has shared the interestingly titled list of the Top 50 most photographed businesses in North Jersey (Read Full List). The list is “unlike any other” and features both faves, hidden spots and “off-the-beaten-path” places “tucked away in a strip mall”. Across the sixteen...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
WestfairOnline

A senior community blooms in New Rochelle

The Violet Dining Room. The Forsythia Family Room. The Tamarack Larch Salon. When New Rochelle’s newest senior living community, Monarch Coopers Corner, named its amenities, its location inspired the decisions. For more than seven decades, the Cooper’s Corner Nursery stood at 11 Mill Road, closing in 2015. Monarch Coopers Corner is scheduled to open there this winter.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Best French Fries in the Hudson Valley

Who's got the best French fries in the Hudson Valley?. There are so many options out there in the Hudson Valley area to get good French fries. Each year on July 13, National French Fry Day is celebrated. According to National Day Calendar, the day recognizes a staple food on menus across the country.
HUDSON, NY
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy