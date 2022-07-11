ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo police seek suspect vehicle after officer injured during traffic stop

By From Staff Reports
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago

The Amarillo Police Department (APD) is investigating after an officer was struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop on McMasters Street on Sunday afternoon.

According to an APD news release, at 1:24 p.m., an APD motorcycle officer was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle on McMasters Street at southwest 3rd Avenue. The vehicle then backed into the officer, pushing the officer's bike and the officer about 20 feet back, before leaving the area northbound on McMasters.

Police said the officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect vehicle is described as being a small black car.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

