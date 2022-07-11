ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls police close parts of Cleveland Avenue for 'officer-involved' shooting

By Alfonzo Galvan, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EkAJZ_0gbyAIAE00

At least a dozen law enforcement vehicles, including those with the Sioux Falls Police Department responded to what they say is an "officer-involved shooting" in the area near Sixth Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Lt. Aaron Nyberg, with the Sioux Falls Police Department, confirmed the shooting Monday afternoon, but said nobody involved sustained any serious injuries and more updates would be available at a later time.

It's unclear how many individuals were involved in the shooting and how the events unfolded. Nyberg also stated everyone was accounted for, and there is no threat to the public. He did not say whether any arrests were made.

Argus Leader reporters on scene observed police tape off parts of the Shop N Cart, Neon Casino and a car wash next door.

The scene was focused at the car wash on the corner of Cleveland Avenue near Sixth Street. A vehicle on scene at the car wash with broken windows was left abandoned next to an unmarked police vehicle. The owner of a vehicle left in one of the wash bays was able to recover it.

More: Minnehaha Sheriff's Office identifies victims of deadly robbery over weekend in Hartford

A press release sent at about 5 p.m. Monday from the police department said more information will be available Tuesday morning.

Tony Mangan, spokesperson for the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, told the Argus Leader the investigation into the shooting is being handled by DCI.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MANqx_0gbyAIAE00

Sixth shooting involving Sioux Falls law enforcement in less than year

Monday's incident is the sixth time officers have been involved in shootings in Sioux Falls in the past year, according to reporting by the Argus Leader. Of those, three have involved the death of a someone police considered a suspect.

Here's a closer look at those shootings:

July 3 - The last happened roughly a week ago, and ended with a suspect allegedly involved in a robbery, which left one person dead and another injured, being killed in a standoff with police after he opened fire.  That case is currently under investigation by the state's Division of Criminal Investigation, which typically handles investigations involving police shootings across the state, per protocol.

June 22 -  An officer fired shots at a suspect who was arrested during an incident involving a stolen vehicle. Officials with the Sioux Falls Police Department stated the officer has been placed on administrative leave, while DCI investigates. Assistant Police Chief Nick Cook said at the time the suspect brandished a knife as well as a firearm during the incident, but it's unclear if any shots were fired by the suspect at police.

More: Nine people have been shot by law enforcement in Sioux Falls since 2004, four fatally

March 31 -  A 41-year-old man was shot and killed by police during a welfare check in the 1900 block of West Sixth Street. The investigation by DCI found that the Sioux Falls police officer was justified in their actions of using lethal force.

Nov. 28, 2021 - Two Sioux Falls police officers were almost hit by a mini van trying to flee from police, which resulted in police firing at the vehicle, according to a news release by the agency. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate the officer-involved-shooting incident, according to the release. The exact status of this case is unknown. No one was injured.

More: 18 years, 44 shootings, 22 deaths: Here’s how South Dakota investigates police shootings

Oct. 28, 2021 - And an hours-long standoff near 12th Street and Garfield Avenue also ended with a man shot and killed by police, following an incident where three people were stabbed, one of whom died as a result. DCI ruled that shooting justified.

At the time of the October 2021 incident, there had only had nine "officer-involved shootings"  in the city since 2004, according to previous Argus Leader reporting. Five of those nine involved the Sioux Falls police, two involved the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office and one by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls police close parts of Cleveland Avenue for 'officer-involved' shooting

