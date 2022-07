This article was originally published on November 30, 2021 on The Restless Viking website. Water spilling over the dam brought a serenity to the crisp fall day. The only vibrations along the boardwalk were made by our own shoes. DaViking (Chuck) and I were off on another caper to ‘look behind the curtain of life’ by going to Fishtown during the off season. In the summer hordes of humans stroll along the planked docks in Fishtown located in Leland, Michigan. The calming cascade of water slapping against the boards gave a softness that I have never experienced in this space.

