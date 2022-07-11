Woman beaten and shot at by boyfriend walks for miles seeking help, Oregon cops say

A woman walked several miles in search of help after her boyfriend beat her and shot at her, Oregon officials said.

The woman happened upon an unimproved campsite in Linn County , near Detroit Lake, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said in a July 10 news release. Shortly after, police received a call about a domestic disturbance.

Deputies found the campsite, located about 4.5 miles from Highway 22, police said. They met with the woman and “saw evidence related to what had been reported.”

The woman declined emergency medical treatment but was later treated at Santiam Memorial Hospital for her injuries, police said.

Deputies later located the 36-year-old suspect, police said. He was taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including assault, strangulation, kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon.

The case is under investigation, and police ask anyone with information to contact them at 541-917-6675.

Linn County is about 100 miles south of Portland.

