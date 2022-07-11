ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, OR

Woman beaten and shot at by boyfriend walks for miles seeking help, Oregon cops say

By Daniella Segura
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

A woman walked several miles in search of help after her boyfriend beat her and shot at her, Oregon officials said.

The woman happened upon an unimproved campsite in Linn County , near Detroit Lake, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said in a July 10 news release. Shortly after, police received a call about a domestic disturbance.

Deputies found the campsite, located about 4.5 miles from Highway 22, police said. They met with the woman and “saw evidence related to what had been reported.”

The woman declined emergency medical treatment but was later treated at Santiam Memorial Hospital for her injuries, police said.

Deputies later located the 36-year-old suspect, police said. He was taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including assault, strangulation, kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon.

The case is under investigation, and police ask anyone with information to contact them at 541-917-6675.

Linn County is about 100 miles south of Portland.

Osprey man convicted in beating of 7-month pregnant woman, fracturing her skull

A Keys man was shot in a domestic dispute — but the person who fired isn’t in jail

California mother of daughters who were killed by their father speaks out to change law

Comments / 1

Related
KXL

Juvenile Shooting Suspect Shot And Killed By Salem Police

Salem, ORE. — Salem Police say officers shot and killed a juvenile male suspect about 5 p.m. Wednesday after he pulled a gun. According to a press release, Salem Police officers were attempting to arrest a suspect wanted for his involvement in the March 18th shooting at the Salem Center Mall and the June 13th shooting in Downton in the parking lot next to Columbia Bank.
SALEM, OR
KVAL

Wanted man found at campsite, arrested after trying to escape into river

WESTFIR, Ore. — A man wanted for burglarizing a Eugene tactical supply store in May was arrested at a campsite outside of Westfir, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reported. On Tuesday (July 12) afternoon deputies received information that 29-year-old David Joseph Essary was spotted at a campsite in the area of Forest Service Road #19 outside of Westfir. The camp had been located by an Oregon State Police Trooper and the US Marshall’s Service were able to confirm Essary’s presence.
WESTFIR, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Linn County, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
State
California State
County
Linn County, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, OR
KATU.com

Tortoise leads police on a low-speed chase, police 'shell-shocked'

ALBANY, Ore. — Albany Police have a large situation on their hands, a large turtle to be exact. Police say they found the turtle at the intersection of 40th and Davidson. "After a low speed chase, Donatello was taken into protective custody and we shell-e-brated!" said the Albany Police post on Facebook.
ALBANY, OR
KCBY

Death investigation underway at Triangle Lake

BLACHLY, Ore. – Lane County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a death at Triangle Lake, west of Eugene. An LCSO spokesperson said a 22-year-old man died at Lake Creek near an area that contains a naturally-formed water slide. Earlier Wednesday, LCSO said it’s unclear how the person died but...
BLACHLY, OR
KOIN 6 News

Man accused of killing 71-year-old roommate in Lane County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that they arrested a man for allegedly assaulting and killing a 71-year-old man after a dispute. Nickolas Trevor Jessee, 37, who had reportedly been staying at the victim’s house, was lodged at Lane County Jail and charged with second-degree murder.
LANE COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Lake#Police#Violent Crime#Santiam Memorial Hospital
oregontoday.net

Homicide Update, Lane Co., July 12

Lane Co. SO release – UPDATE 07/11/22 – 71 year old Gary Stuart Coulter has been identified as the victim in this case. On Friday, July 8th, shortly after 10:00pm, deputies received a call from a neighbor that they had witnessed a dispute involving two males at a residence in the 44000blk of McKenzie Hwy. Deputies responded and found Coulter on the ground outside with severe injuries. He was transported by paramedics but died a short time later. 37 year old Nickolas Trevor Jessee was identified as a suspect in the assault. Jessee had been staying at the victim’s house on McKenzie Hwy. recently. Jessee fled the scene in a vehicle but returned a short time later before leaving again on foot. On Saturday at about 10:30am a deputy located him a short distance off of the highway approximately a quarter of a mile to the west of the residence. Jessee was taken into custody without incident and ultimately lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Murder in the 2nd Degree. – Investigators are at a residence in the 44000blk of McKenzie Hwy. near Leaburg. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call shortly after 10:00pm Friday night that a male had been assaulted. The victim, a male resident in his 70’s, died following the assault. His identity along with specific details about the assault are being withheld at this time. Investigators have identified 37 year old Nickolas Trevor Jessee as a person of interest. Jessee fled the scene prior to investigators arriving, however it is believed that he may still be in the area. Jessee is described as a white male adult standing approximately 5’09” and weighing approximately 170lbs. Law Enforcement resources are continuing to search the area for him. We ask that the public refrain from picking up hitchhikers and immediately report any suspicious activity in the area. If Jessee is spotted, please dial 911. It is not known if Jessee is armed at this time.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Suspect jailed after motorcycle chase, assaulting an officer

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A man is in jail after stealing a motorcycle, running from the police and injuring an officer who tried to arrest him, the Corvallis Police Department reported. Police say that just after 1:30 p.m. on July 10, officers responded to a call about a domestic disturbance between...
kezi.com

Firefighters contain Eugene house fire

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire is cleaning up a house fire in southwest Eugene. The fire reportedly happened at 1524 McKinley Street at about 3:25 p.m July 13. Multiple crews and engines responded to the scene. The fire is believed to be a grass fire that spread onto the house.
EUGENE, OR
thelundreport.org

Former Oregon Dentist Pleads To Illegally Possessing, Distributing Opioids, Anti-Anxiety Pills

A former Clackamas County dentist who specialized in root canals has pleaded guilty to federal charges of illegally possessing or distributing tens of thousands of prescription pills, including opioids and addictive anti-anxiety medications, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Sentencing is set for October in the case of Salwan...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kezi.com

Springfield Police Department searching for missing woman

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Police Department is searching for a woman who was reported missing on July 10. According to the SPD, Angela Sade Ruiz, 37, was last seen on July 9. She is described as standing 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say her phone was last contacted in the area of 1225 28th Street in Springfield, but is now turned off. Police add that Ruiz’s 2012 black Honda Civic has not been found.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Missing Springfield woman found

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Police Department is searching for a woman who was reported missing on July 10. According to the SPD, Angela Sade Ruiz, 37, was last seen on July 9. She is described as standing 5 feet and 8 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
WWEEK

What It Was Like on the Bus Delivering Gun Control Signatures to Salem

The bell rang 98 times at Augustana Lutheran Church last Friday, once for each person in Oregon who has died from gun violence, excluding suicides, this year. The tolling of the bell was part of a rally for Initiative Petition 17, which asks voters to ban the sale of high-capacity magazines and requires gun buyers to get a permit.
SALEM, OR
kezi.com

Officials searching for funds to make Beltline improvements

EUGENE, Ore. -- The stretch of Beltline Highway between River Road and Coburg Road is routinely a traffic nightmare during peak travel times. Officials with the City of Eugene and ODOT have a plan to make the road safer, but a lack of funding seems to be stopping them in their tracks.
EUGENE, OR
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

17K+
Followers
715
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy