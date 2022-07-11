ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

Ohio man arrested after leading police on a chase

By Taylor Long, Corrine Hackathorn
 3 days ago

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Steubenville Police Department was led on a chase last night in the south end of Steubenville.

While on patrol, a police officer observed a male known as 43-year-old James Blackwell operating a vehicle in the 500 block of Market Street.

Knowing that Blackwell had outstanding warrants, the officer began attempting to relocate Blackwell.

The officer stated in a report that Blackwell made eye contact as he passed the cruiser and headed east on Adams Street.

The officer continued to get behind Blackwell who then started to accelerate.

The officer began to pursue Blackwell who then failed to stop at the intersection of Adams Street and South Fifth.

It was then that Blackwell failed to stop at another intersection, jumped a curb, lost control of the vehicle, regained control, and accelerated back over the curb.

Blackwell accelerated to speeds reaching 60 plus mph, swerving into the oncoming lanes several times, according to the police report.

Blackwell eventually stalled out on Tweed Avenue where he exited the vehicle accompanied by a dog.

Officers gave Blackwell several commands to get on the ground but he refused, forcing officers to attempt to take him down. After several attempts, Blackwell was dry stunned.

Blackwell was taken to the hospital for treatment and has been charged with fleeing to elude, resisting arrest, driving under suspension, and expired/unlawful plates.

Pippi Longstocking
3d ago

He was on his way across town to help walk old ladies cross the street then volunteer at the animal shelter.

