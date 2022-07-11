Roosevelt County issues peak day notice Monday

Via: Roosevelt County Electric Cooperative

PORTALES, N.M.(KAMR/KCIT)— A peak day notice has been issued from 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday, according to a social media post from the Roosevelt County Electric Cooperative. During this time, residents of the county are being asked to turn off anything they do not need.

According to the Roosevelt County Electric Cooperative, peak alerts are issued to help control wholesale power costs, by controlling the demand for electricity. When wholesale costs are lower, the cost for users is lower.

On Monday, many residents in Texas under the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid also experienced a peak day due to high demand. Amarillo is on Southwest Power Pool, which serves Xcel Energy.