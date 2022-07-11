ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Police release photos of jewelry, ask for help identifying Clifford Ave. body

By James Battaglia
 6 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police released a photo of jewelry Monday, hoping it would help investigators identify a body found on Clifford Avenue back in April.

Maintenance workers found the body behind a vacant building on April 22. Police initially investigated the incident as a suspicious death.

According to investigators, the body is believed to be that of an African-American man between 50 and 60 years old. He would have been about six feet tall, wearing a beige sweatshirt and size 38×32 dark Switch jeans.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office said the death could have happened as early as 2020.

Police found a necklace and bracelet with the body. They are hoping someone might recognize the items and know enough to identify the body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BEzZF_0gby8kiP00

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the RPD Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157, or Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300. Police can also be contacted via email at MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

Comments / 8

Sherry Tadder
6d ago

she might be a missing person . She may also be someone who has no family left. Rochester NY can be a scary place at night. A,Band c streets are a no no after dark.

Reply
2
 

#Police#Jewelry#Suspicious Death#911#African American#Switch#The Rpd Major Crimes Unit#Clifford St
