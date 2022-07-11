ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, IA

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Altoona house fire

ALTOONA, Iowa — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after an early morning house fire in Altoona. The Altoona Fire Department responded to the fire at the 1400 block of...

We Are Iowa

3 cats dead after house fire in Clive

CLIVE, Iowa — Three cats died in a house fire in Clive Tuesday night, Clive Fire Department officials said. Occupants of the Forest Avenue home arrived to their residence to find smoke in the garage. Upon opening the door to the kitchen, they were met with even more smoke.
CLIVE, IA
We Are Iowa

Missing 11-year-old has been found, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — UPDATE: She was found as of 10:18 p.m. June 12, according to police. An 11-year-old girl is missing from Des Moines. Police said they needed help locating Kloe Sharpe, who was reported missing at 2 p.m. Tuesday after "voluntarily" leaving her home. She was last...
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Barrett Boesen Park to host grand opening

URBANDALE, Iowa — Barrett Boesen Park is hosting its grand opening today at 5:30 p.m. The new park in Urbandale features a natural playscape, consisting of elements such as logs, stumps, boulders, sand, plants and water. "Unlike more traditional playgrounds, natural playscapes provide enhanced opportunities for exploration, discovery, learning,...
URBANDALE, IA
We Are Iowa

City of Ames increases 'nuisance party' fines on ‘801 Day’

AMES, Iowa — The Ames City Council approved an amendment to a city ordinance that will increase fines on “801 day” for nuisance party infractions – which includes excessive noise, public drinking, disturbing the peace and more. After discussion, the council raised first-time offenses from $100...
AMES, IA
We Are Iowa

Man charged with driving drunk, hitting and killing bicyclist in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — An Urbandale man is charged with driving drunk before hitting and killing a bicyclist in West Des Moines last week. Police say on the night of Friday, July 1, 42-year-old Brian Kirkman of Urbandale drove his car into a bicyclist in the 9600 block of Raccoon River Drive. The man on the bike, 57-year-old James Deal of Des Moines, died after being transported to the hospital.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Des Moines installs security cameras in skywalks

DES MOINES, Iowa — Walking on the Des Moines skywalk system? Smile, you're on camera. The city installed about two dozen security cameras in skywalks across town this past week, Axios reported. The additions come three years after a couple was assaulted by two teenagers in a skywalk, leading...
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Iowa DCI identifies victim in Monroe County homicide

LOVILIA, Iowa — Law enforcement has identified the victim of a homicide in a rural part of Monroe County, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said Wednesday. 33-year-old Betty Werner's body was found "covered with bedding and debris" off of 505th Street in Lovilia, a press release states. The...
MONROE COUNTY, IA
We Are Iowa

Amazon facility in Bondurant evacuated due to threats made by employee

BONDURANT, Iowa — Amazon's facility in Bondurant was evacuated Tuesday night due to threats made by an employee, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. 20-year-old Jordan Laurie, an Amazon employee, was arrested. Capt. Heath Osberg with the sheriff's office said other employees at the facility reported he "made comments of a violent nature" while at work.
BONDURANT, IA
We Are Iowa

Expert offers tips to avoid firework injuries

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Each Fourth of July weekend there are cookouts, fireworks and sometimes firework-related injuries. According to U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2021 fireworks were involved with around 11,500 injuries. Representatives from Broadlawns Medical Center and Mary Greeley Medical Center both said from Friday to Sunday morning...
JOHNSTON, IA
We Are Iowa

Festivals prioritize crowd safety following Fourth of July shootings

DES MOINES, Iowa — Following deadly mass shootings around the country on the Fourth of July, some event goers are apprehensive about attending large-scale festivities. This weekend, 80/35 in downtown Des Moines and Summerfest in Ankeny will bring thousands out to enjoy music, food and more. Ahead of the events, police departments across the metro are taking extra steps to make crowd safety their number one priority.
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

Des Moines to build first solar panel fields

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines will construct two solar fields on the city’s southeast side after plans were approving by the City Planning and Zoning Commission last week. The fields will be the first in the metro and are expected to help eliminate fossil fuel usage by 2035 – one of the main goals of the city's sustainability plan.
DES MOINES, IA
