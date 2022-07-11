ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Aiken man charged with four counts of Attempted Murder

By Karlton Clay
 3 days ago

AIKEN, South Carolina (WJBF) – An Aiken man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Keith Sharpe, 21, of Aiken, has been charged with four counts of Attempted Murder.

According to the description of offense, Sharpe and another suspect, who were both armed with a firearm, knocked on the occupant of the home’s door, and when the door was opened, both Sharpe and the other suspect opened fire striking the victims.

Authorities say three of the victims were transported to the local hospital.

According to investigators, Sharpe has been booked at the Bamberg County Detention Center.

WJBF

WJBF

