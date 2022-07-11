Aiken man charged with four counts of Attempted Murder
AIKEN, South Carolina (WJBF) – An Aiken man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.
According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Keith Sharpe, 21, of Aiken, has been charged with four counts of Attempted Murder.ALSO ON WJBF: Burke County Homicide victim identified
According to the description of offense, Sharpe and another suspect, who were both armed with a firearm, knocked on the occupant of the home’s door, and when the door was opened, both Sharpe and the other suspect opened fire striking the victims.
Authorities say three of the victims were transported to the local hospital.
According to investigators, Sharpe has been booked at the Bamberg County Detention Center.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.
Comments / 6