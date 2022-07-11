Wichita police save another life by administering NARCAN

FILE – In this Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 file photo, a police officer holds a box of Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses, that the department… Read More

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has saved another life by administering NARCAN.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Naloxone, brand name NARAN, is a life-saving medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids, including heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications.

On July 8, just after midnight, according to the WPD, an officer responded to a hotel in the 400 block of S Webb Rd for the report of an overdose. Upon arrival, prior to the EMS, the officer made contact with a 29-year-old man who said that he and a 26-year-old woman had taken fentanyl.

The officer found the woman unresponsive in a hotel room. She then stopped breathing, according to the WPD.

Wichita police say the officer then administered NARCAN, and the woman woke up. She was then transferred to a local hospital by EMS.

According to the WPD, this is the fourth time an officer has used NARCAN to save a life since they started equipping officers with the medication earlier this year.

WPD wants to remind everyone of the dangers of illicit drug use, especially regarding an increase of counterfeit fentanyl pills being brought into Wichita and the surrounding areas.

For more information on the issue of fentanyl in Wichita, a public town hall event is being held on Thursday, July 14 at 6 p.m. at the Rhatigan Student Center on the Wichita State University Campus, 1845 Fairmount St #56.

For more information on fentanyl, visit “One Pill Can Kill.”