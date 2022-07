The Nevada Cares Campus that shelters unhoused people in Reno is extending into a second-phase, a year after it was operational with phase one in the Spring of 2021. Though the county has 15 acres of additional land with buildings around the campus that will need to be demolished for construction of successive phases, the original bed count of 604 is not expected to increase at the Cares campus.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO