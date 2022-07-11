ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Jackson police use license plate reader to find stolen cars

By Wells Foster
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11L8uo_0gby7c7S00
Courtesy Flock Safety

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson police have recently recovered “several” stolen vehicles after they were seen on camera by license plate readers.

The recently purchased cameras are called ‘Flock Safety’ and they were installed earlier this summer. Jackson Township had 10 Flock Safety cameras installed.

The cameras capture license plates and car details, but not people or faces, and they don’t record speed, according to Flock Safety.

According to the Jackson Police Department, at least one of the recovered cars had illegal guns inside.

Over 30 cities in Michigan have installed license plate readers, according to Flock Safety. This technology can help find stolen cars, locate felony suspects and help law enforcement locate missing children and seniors.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

MSP: Alcohol suspected in Stockbridge car crash

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police are investigating a Stockbridge car crash that happened around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday. The initial investigations have shown that a car was traveling on East Main Street near Brogan Road when they crossed the centerline and hit another car. Police say the at-fault driver is a 27-year-old man.
STOCKBRIDGE, MI
WLNS

Jackson Co. Sheriff searching for stolen car suspect

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson deputies are looking for the suspect that allegedly stole a truck in Parma Township. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup truck was stolen from the 2500 Block of Callahan Rd. The truck is spray painted silver...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Lansing police looking for 3 men with felony warrants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is asking for help locating three men with felony warrants. CASE ONE: Jalen Deshawn Minzey, 28, has a warrant for larceny out of Lansing. He is 6-foot-4, 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. CASE TWO: Cody Michael Dotts, 33-years-old, has a warrant for assault out […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Cars
Jackson, MI
Cars
City
Jackson, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
wkzo.com

Lansing teen reported missing

LANSING, MI — Lansing Police sent out alerts early this morning notifying the comunity of a missing teenager from 1100 block of North High Street in Lansing. Katalina Green is a 14-year-old white female reported to be 5’7″ and 160 pounds . Katalina has black/purple shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing a pink tank top and jean shorts.
LANSING, MI
wtvbam.com

Sturgis man facing charges following pursuit involving numerous police agencies

BURR OAK, MI (WTVB) – A 27-year-old Sturgis man is facing multiple charges following a pursuit involving police from two counties on Monday. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite says deputies from his department tried to stop a vehicle on Burr Oak Road near Clinton Street in the Village of Burr Oak for multiple motor vehicle violations.
STURGIS, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Suspected catalytic converter thief arrested on stolen moped

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A man found riding a stolen moped in Jackson County was arrested on several felony warrants Sunday, police said. At about 11:15 a.m. July 10, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a moped driver on Bennet Road near M-50. The moped had previously been reported stolen in Blackman Township, and the man driving it did not have proper registration, police said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#License Plates#Vehicles#Police#Guns#Flock Safety
WLNS

Man who fired shots at Charlotte police sentenced to 50+ years

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – A man convicted of assault with intent to murder, among other crimes, was handed a huge sentence in Eaton County on Thursday. Michael Hyde, 29, was convicted of 13 counts relating to an incident in which he fired shots at Charlotte Police Department officers on April 25, 2021.
CHARLOTTE, MI
wlen.com

Search Warrants Executed at Two Lenawee County Residences

Adrian, MI – Two search warrants were executed at Lenawee County residences early Tuesday morning. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office reports that the homes were in Raisin Township and the City of Adrian… and the warrants were executed at approximately 5am. Deputies received information that the person...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WILX-TV

Lansing police seek missing 16-year-old girl

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing teenage girl. According to authorities, Brooklyn Spear is a 16-year-old who stands about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She is the second missing teen girl the Lansing Police Department reported Thursday. Anyone who...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Jury finds man guilty in Jackson County murder

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Anthony Jones III has been found guilty for his role in an Aug. 25, 2020 Jackson County murder. Jones, who was 17 at the time of the murder, was found guilty of 2nd-degree murder and felony firearm. Jones was charged alongside Aivery Banks, who...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Officials looking for missing 14-year-old girl

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials in Lansing are looking for a missing teenage girl and are asking for the public’s help. Lansing police say Katalina Green is missing from the 1100 block of N. High St. She is a white female, 5-foot-7-inches, and 160 pounds. She has shoulder...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

How LPD is handling gun violence in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As gun violence makes headlines across the country, here at home Lansing police are taking a critical look at how the department is handling the rise in the trend, as well as how to prevent it. Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee said his officers are seeing a gradual trend in gun […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy