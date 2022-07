Governor Ron DeSantis Secures Record Provider Rate Increases for those who Serve Floridians with Disabilities. TALLAHASSEE, FL— Last month, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Florida’s Freedom First Budget for FY22-23, which included record rate increases for providers who aid Floridians with developmental disabilities served by the Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD). Rate increases took effect at the beginning of this month. Community leaders are excited to see this record commitment to APD customers and their caregivers with increased provider rates.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO