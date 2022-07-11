ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Tilth executive director, Mia Madison, dies in car crash

By Lucas Finton, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

Mia Madison, the executive director of Memphis Tilth, an organization that promotes urban gardening to enhance social ties, the economy, and environment, died in a car crash Sunday night.

Charles Belenky, a Memphis Tilth board member, along with a spokesperson for the Memphis Police Department confirmed Madison's death to the Commercial Appeal on Monday afternoon after speaking with the family.

According to the MPD, the crash involved only one car and took place at Mill Branch Road and I-55 and the man driving was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. In the passenger seat was Madison, the executive director of the gardening organization.

MPD said Madison was pronounced dead at the scene.

Madison joined Memphis Tilth in 2019, four years after it was chartered in 2015. The group has created a number of sustainability initiatives, including the Bring It Food Hub that delivers and sells locally grown produce to restaurants, caterers, nonprofit organizations, congregations, and offers a subscription service for individual consumers.

The group also has gardens throughout the city through its Grow Local initiative, where they promote urban gardening and work to educate Memphians of the benefits that come with growing their own produce.

As of 2022, Memphis Tilth, through its GrowMemphis program, has a network of over 55 gardens in 15 different zip codes around the city. The group also has a seed library at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, where Memphians can "check out" seeds for free and then return saved seeds at the end of harvesting seasons.

Memphis City Councilwoman Michalyn Easter-Thomas, who represents District 7, said she is feeling "devastated" after hearing the news.

"I first met Mia years ago, back in 2015, but she was always a promoter of progress in the community from within," said Memphis City Councilwoman Michalyn Easter-Thomas who represents District 7. "They have a farmers market in my district, and they have it every Saturday. Seeing her doing community, people, love, work on these past weekends, it's just very devastating. She will truly be missed."

Madison graduated from the University of Memphis in 2009 with a bachelor's degree in urban geography and earned her master's in applied anthropology, focusing on urban affairs in 2012. She would go on to hold a position as a geospatial planning analyst with the City of Memphis, followed by stints with the Community Foundation and U.S. Census Bureau before joining Memphis Tilth.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

