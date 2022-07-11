ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enjoy dinner and dancing at this special Food Truck Friday event in Moncus Park

By WaTeasa Freeman, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago

Have you been dying to try the food trucks in the park but can't make it on time?

This Friday Moncus Park is putting a spin on its popular lunchtime series with Food Truck Fridays Night Out. From 4-8 p.m. the park will be filled with food, drink, entertainment and plenty of fun.

The event will be hosted by popular Lafayette personality LaDane The Host with music from Acadiana Talent and a dance class provided by Jiggarobics.

Unlike other Fridays, there will be a bar for those of legal drinking age.

Although paid parking will soon go into effect for Moncus Park, Food Truck Fridays will continue to have free parking.

The food truck lineup includes:

  • Beignet Box
  • Bon Frissons
  • KOK Wings And Things
  • Shlap Shack
  • Taqueria El Mexicano
  • The Cookie Deaux Bistro
  • The Louisiana Bean
  • The Southern Spread
  • Voodoo Bites
  • Yo’ Daddy’s BBQ and Blues

C onnect with WaTeasa Freeman by email wfreeman@theadvertiser.com, Twitter @wateasaf TikTok @theadvertisereats

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Enjoy dinner and dancing at this special Food Truck Friday event in Moncus Park


