Man hospitalized after being pulled from Lake Macatawa

By Carolyn Muyskens, The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
PARK TWP. — A 20-year-old man was rescued from Lake Macatawa by friends and taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after nearly drowning, authorities said.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a drowning on Lake Macatawa in the area of Ottawa Beach Road and Black Lake Avenue in Park Township at 12:43 p.m.

By the time officers arrived, there was no one in distress in the area, but they later learned the man had been driven to the hospital by family members.

The OCSO said the group of six had been out on Lake Macatawa on a boat. The 20-year-old, who couldn't swim, was struggling in the water but others on the boat were able to pull him out, bring him by boat to Dunton Park, put him in a car and bring him to a hospital.

OCSO said the man was in stable condition.

At the time of the incident, a special marine warning was in effect in Holland, the National Weather Service warning of steep waves, wind and possible hail.

