ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Roblox Stock Fell 7% on Monday

By Demitri Kalogeropoulos
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

What happened

Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) fell 7.2% on Monday, compared to a 1.2% decline in the S&P 500 . The slump wasn't unusual for the metaverse and digital entertainment platform provider; its stock is down over 60% so far in 2022.

It came as investors' fears rose about potentially bad news on the way from Roblox and its industry peers over the next several weeks.

So what

Netflix will report its fiscal Q2 results on Tuesday, July 19, for example, and many investors are bracing for another round of bad news from the streaming video giant. Roblox isn't a direct competitor, but it is impacted by the same types of pressures that Netflix has noted in recent months, including waning enthusiasm for digital content. Roblox is seeing significant declines in spending on its platform, too, as bookings fell roughly 10% in May even though user engagement hours were up 10%.

If Netflix reveals more challenges in convincing people to pay for digital entertainment, then it is likely that Roblox will see those pressures continue, or even accelerate, into its fiscal second quarter.

Now what

Roblox will announce its Q2 results around mid-August, and investors don't have high expectations for that report. Stocks in the video game industry are generally underperforming the market in 2022, apart from Electronic Arts .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2iCv_0gby72cf00

^SPX data by YCharts .

Roblox has been busy releasing new offerings aimed at increasing its audience, engagement, and monetization metrics. These include layered digital clothing, for example, and upgraded data centers in key international markets.

It's likely that these initiatives will support its growth, and Roblox still has a long runway for sales gains ahead as it builds on the current total of 50 million daily active users. But investors are fearful about weak short-term demand trends in the second half of 2022, and so the stock remained under pressure on Monday.

10 stocks we like better than Roblox Corporation
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roblox Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has positions in Netflix. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix, Roblox Corporation, and Take-Two Interactive. The Motley Fool recommends Electronic Arts and recommends the following options: long January 2023 $115 calls on Take-Two Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Stock market: Here's what usually happens after a 20% plunge

If there is anything to hang your hat on during the current bear market in stocks, it's that longer term markets tend to rebound very nicely. The S&P 500 has been higher three years later in eight out of nine cases in which the index has fallen 20% or more from an all-time high going back to 1957, according to research from Truist co-chief investment officer Keith Lerner. Stocks have returned on average 29% during those eight cases.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Electronic Arts#Spx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Netflix
TheStreet

Amazon Delivers Some Bad News for the Economy

For several decades, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report operated on a model of unfettered growth. Since coming onto the scene in 1994, the e-commerce giant has continued expanding to not only push out many independent retailers but singlehandedly take up 45% of the American e-commerce market. Periods of...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Costco Sued Over Something it Doesn't Even Make Any Money On

One of Costco Wholesale's (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report most popular products is turning into a headache for the warehouse retailer, and it's one the company doesn't even make any money on. The company has kept the price of its popular Kirkland Rotisserie Chicken at $4.99 since 2009....
BUSINESS
Distractify

FedEx Worker Slams Amazon After Delivery Driver Asks Him for $2 to Buy an Iced Tea

A FedEx worker went viral on TikTok after sharing an interaction he had with an Amazon delivery driver who asked him for $2 to buy an iced tea while he was working his route. The delivery driver, who goes by Jairo on TikTok and posts under the handle @elcompajairo69 hashtagged "#amazon #amazonprime #amazonemployee #fedex #fedexemployees #fypシ #fyp #helping #helpinghand" in the caption for his now-viral clip.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

2 Things You Should Never Buy At Costco, According To Employees

Nothing can boost your mood (and the mood of your wallet) like heading to Costco to stock up on bulk items for great bargain prices. This membership-based store is filled with tons of fantastic finds at affordable prices, and for the most part, they’re good quality products, too. However, no store is perfect—even Costco! It’s only inevitable that there are a few items you should steer clear of when shopping here.
ECONOMY
Parade

Why Verizon Is Sending Free Phones to Certain Customers

Some Verizon are suspicious after the phone company announced that it will be sending out free cell phones to select customers. Verizon opened in 2000, and like most cellular service providers, had its ups and downs over the years. With the rise of iPhones, 5G service, and other changes in the industry, it's tough to hold onto customers.
CELL PHONES
Motley Fool

Why Tesla Shares Dropped Today

Customers can only get black or white Model Y vehicles from the German factory right now. A planned shutdown hopes to address paint shop issues. The Shanghai plant has to supply European customers the Model Y in other colors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why WD-40 Company Stock Crashed on Friday

The company reported on its fiscal Q3 Friday morning, and delivered an earnings miss. Both sales and earnings declined, and investors may not want to own this premium-priced stock if the company's not going to grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
202K+
Followers
98K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy