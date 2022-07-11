ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Crews battle fire at Flint Twp. restaurant

By Mid-Michigan NOW
nbc25news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Several fire crews from...

nbc25news.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Dog Rescued After Being Thrown From Car In Genesee County

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — A senior dog is recovering in a foster home after the pooch was thrown from a moving vehicle, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. A senior dog is recovering in a foster home after the pooch was thrown from a moving vehicle, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. | Credit: Genessee Co Sheriff “Yesterday when Cupcake came in, the couple that brought her in said that somebody pulled in front of their house and just put her out,” a shelter worker told Swanson. “Nobody claimed her so they brought her here. I don’t see how people...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Fire damages Flint Township restaurant

FLINT TWP., MI – A kitchen fire has closed a Flint Township restaurant. Flint Township firefighters around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 11, responded to Captain Coty’s Restaurant, 1252 N. Ballenger Hwy., and found smoke coming from the rear part of the building. Flint Township Assistant Fire Chief...
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

School Damaged in Saginaw Vehicle Crash

A crash Tuesday, July 12 in Saginaw injured two people and damaged a school. The crash occurred n Benjamin St. near State St. when a red sedan ran a red light and crashed into a black pickup truck. The truck was forced into Stone Elementary at 1000 State St. which sustained minor damage.
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Genesee County, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Flint, MI
Accidents
Genesee County, MI
Accidents
Genesee County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WNEM

Fire chief: No injuries in 3 fires on July 11

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Township Fire Department is investigating three fires that happened on July 11. No one was injured in the fires, according to Flint Township Fire Chief Brett Beckley. The department was sent to a commercial structure fire at 4427 Corunna Road at about 3:19...
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Man Critically Injured in Bay County Tree Falling Accident

A 25-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday, July 12 after a tree fell on him in Bay County’s Bangor Township. Police say the man was helping a friend cut down an ash tree in the 100 block of W. Gary St. around 7:00 p.m. when the accident occurred. He was unresponsive when first responders got to the scene. An ambulance transported him to McLaren Bay Region hospital for treatment. He’s currently listed in critical condition.
nbc25news.com

Firefighters battle fire at KFC in Flint Township

Crews battled a fire at a KFC restaurant in Genesee County early Monday morning. Flint Township Assistant Fire Chief Mark Rowley says this is the KFC on Corunna Road near Linden Road. Rowley says no one was inside when this happened. No word yet on what caused this fire. Stay...
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
WNEM

Two people injured, school damaged in Saginaw crash

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Officers responded to a crash in Saginaw that hospitalized two people and damaged a school. On July 12, a driver traveling on Benjamin Street near State Street in Saginaw ran a red light and struck a truck. The collision sent the truck into Stone Elementary School,...
SAGINAW, MI
Spinal Column

GoFundMe started for family of Wixom boy who died in Camp Dearborn accident

Ten-year-old Carson Dunn was going into 5th grade at Country Oaks Elementary School and loved basketball, riding dirt bikes and all kinds of outdoor activities, said his mom, Carly Burgess. Dunn, of Wixom, died tragically on Wednesday, July 6 after he slipped off a floating play structure on a lake...
WIXOM, MI
MLive

Man’s body found in RV fire behind former Saginaw business

SAGINAW, MI — Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a burning motorhome behind a closed-down restaurant in Saginaw. At 1:56 p.m. on Monday, July 11, firefighters were alerted to the fire behind the former King Fish and More restaurant, 1202 N. Washington Ave., after it was spotted by a passerby. The fire was emanating from an RV parked behind the white-and-yellow, one-story structure.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbc25news.com

Oakland County Sheriff dive team recovers $80,000 prosthetic leg

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff dive team recovered a man's $80,000 prosthetic leg after it fell off and plunged nearly fifty feet to the bottom of Sunrise Lake in Milford Township. Officials said Brandon Smith and his six-year-old son and his brother-in-law went for a float...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Body of missing ex-Detroit cop found in west side park

Detroit — Investigators on Thursday believe they found the remains of retired Detroit Police Officer Stefon Hodo in a west-side park, the city's top cop said. A body was found at about 11 a.m. in Stoepel Park #1 near Evergreen and Outer Drive. Although the official cause of death had not been confirmed Thursday, Detroit Police Chief James White said detectives believe Hodo was killed and his body dumped in the park after a witness reported seeing the retired cop arguing with a 29-year-old man.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Saginaw Police announce a new K-9 member

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department has a new K-9 member named Krixus. The police department said he is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois. He will replace Deebo, another K-9 who retired earlier this year. Krixus has started a training program and will join his partner officer Megan Nelson...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Bay County man in critical condition after tree falls on him

BANGOR TWP, MI — A Bay County man is hospitalized with severe injuries after a tree fell on him. Just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, sheriff’s deputies responded to the medical emergency in the 100 block of West Gary Street in Bangor Township. They found a 25-year-old local man had been helping a friend cut down a dead ash tree when the tree fell on him, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham.
BAY COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy