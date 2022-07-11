Crews battle fire at Flint Twp. restaurant

Woman dead, man hospitalized after a head-on crash in Oakland County (Novi, MI)Nationwide Report. A woman lost her life and a man was injured after a traffic collision Wednesday morning in Oakland County. As per the initial information, the fatal head-on crash took place along Novi Road between 13 Mile and Old Novi Roads [...]
FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — A senior dog is recovering in a foster home after the pooch was thrown from a moving vehicle, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.
“Yesterday when Cupcake came in, the couple that brought her in said that somebody pulled in front of their house and just put her out,” a shelter worker told Swanson. “Nobody claimed her so they brought her here. I don’t see how people...
FLINT TWP., MI – A kitchen fire has closed a Flint Township restaurant. Flint Township firefighters around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 11, responded to Captain Coty’s Restaurant, 1252 N. Ballenger Hwy., and found smoke coming from the rear part of the building. Flint Township Assistant Fire Chief...
A crash Tuesday, July 12 in Saginaw injured two people and damaged a school. The crash occurred n Benjamin St. near State St. when a red sedan ran a red light and crashed into a black pickup truck. The truck was forced into Stone Elementary at 1000 State St. which sustained minor damage.
FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Township Fire Department is investigating three fires that happened on July 11. No one was injured in the fires, according to Flint Township Fire Chief Brett Beckley. The department was sent to a commercial structure fire at 4427 Corunna Road at about 3:19...
A 25-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday, July 12 after a tree fell on him in Bay County’s Bangor Township. Police say the man was helping a friend cut down an ash tree in the 100 block of W. Gary St. around 7:00 p.m. when the accident occurred. He was unresponsive when first responders got to the scene. An ambulance transported him to McLaren Bay Region hospital for treatment. He’s currently listed in critical condition.
Crews battled a fire at a KFC restaurant in Genesee County early Monday morning. Flint Township Assistant Fire Chief Mark Rowley says this is the KFC on Corunna Road near Linden Road. Rowley says no one was inside when this happened. No word yet on what caused this fire. Stay...
A Clarkston judge sent a pair of 18-year-olds to trial on murder charges after hearing testimony alleging they fatally shot a pair of friends near a White Lake Township pond and capped off the crime with a Coney Island meal and trip to Detroit to get rid of the weapon.
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI -- A 49-year-old woman is dead and a 36-year-old man is recovering following a fatal shooting Tuesday night at a home near 29 Mile Road and North Avenue. According to WXYZ-Detroit, the identities of the victims have not yet been released and an investigation is ongoing. Police...
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Officers responded to a crash in Saginaw that hospitalized two people and damaged a school. On July 12, a driver traveling on Benjamin Street near State Street in Saginaw ran a red light and struck a truck. The collision sent the truck into Stone Elementary School,...
Ten-year-old Carson Dunn was going into 5th grade at Country Oaks Elementary School and loved basketball, riding dirt bikes and all kinds of outdoor activities, said his mom, Carly Burgess. Dunn, of Wixom, died tragically on Wednesday, July 6 after he slipped off a floating play structure on a lake...
SAGINAW, MI — Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a burning motorhome behind a closed-down restaurant in Saginaw. At 1:56 p.m. on Monday, July 11, firefighters were alerted to the fire behind the former King Fish and More restaurant, 1202 N. Washington Ave., after it was spotted by a passerby. The fire was emanating from an RV parked behind the white-and-yellow, one-story structure.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. - A Flint Man is in custody following an alleged break-in in Tuscola County. The Tuscola County Sheriff's Department was called to a home yesterday on Chambers Road in Tuscola County. They say no one was supposed to be in the home, but deputies found a man...
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff dive team recovered a man's $80,000 prosthetic leg after it fell off and plunged nearly fifty feet to the bottom of Sunrise Lake in Milford Township. Officials said Brandon Smith and his six-year-old son and his brother-in-law went for a float...
Detroit — Investigators on Thursday believe they found the remains of retired Detroit Police Officer Stefon Hodo in a west-side park, the city's top cop said. A body was found at about 11 a.m. in Stoepel Park #1 near Evergreen and Outer Drive. Although the official cause of death had not been confirmed Thursday, Detroit Police Chief James White said detectives believe Hodo was killed and his body dumped in the park after a witness reported seeing the retired cop arguing with a 29-year-old man.
NOVI, Mich. – A woman was killed and a man was injured Wednesday when one truck crossed the center line and struck another truck head-on in Novi, police said. UPDATE: What police say caused head-on Novi crash that killed Waterford Township woman. The crash happened Wednesday morning (July 13)...
In what a judge describes as "the court's worst nightmare," a man out on bond for assaulting his girlfriend allegedly sought her out and killed her and another man Sunday night in Harper Woods. The Detroit News reports:. Magistrate Dawn White set a $100,000 bond for Jonathan Welch when he...
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department has a new K-9 member named Krixus. The police department said he is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois. He will replace Deebo, another K-9 who retired earlier this year. Krixus has started a training program and will join his partner officer Megan Nelson...
BANGOR TWP, MI — A Bay County man is hospitalized with severe injuries after a tree fell on him. Just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, sheriff’s deputies responded to the medical emergency in the 100 block of West Gary Street in Bangor Township. They found a 25-year-old local man had been helping a friend cut down a dead ash tree when the tree fell on him, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham.
FLINT, MI – Flint’s Fire Department will be renamed after one if the department’s most impactful and trailblazing figures. Fire Station No. 1, the main Flint Fire Department location at 310 East Fifth Street, will be named after Joe Davis, Jr., the city’s first Black firefighter.
