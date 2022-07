Hostess is the latest corporation getting into the world of cryptocurrency with a new limited-edition line of "$TWINKcoin" Twinkies. After some speculation from smaller niche food blogs and bemused onlookers, the snack brand confirmed that image of the crypto-inspired coin-shaped golden cream-filled sponge cakes is very much a real thing. The $TWINKcoin Twinkies will reportedly be available through select retailers for $3.50 per 10-pack box. Apart from the branding, it looks like the connection to cryptocurrency is purely a superficial one with no plans to mint a special coin or tie the snack cakes to any existing forms of crypto like an NFT, etc.

