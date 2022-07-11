All-American Pet Photo Day: Share your favorite pet photos with us!

SAN ANTONIO -- If you are looking for a new hangout spot, there's a place in San Antonio that offers two options in one. Camp 1604 is located off Loop 1604, between I-10 and Vance Jackson Road, on the city's northwest side. It houses two businesses in one. On one side is Camp 1604 which offers between 50 and 60 beer options. There are also outdoor activities such as archery, ax throwing, ping pong and giant Jenga. On the other side is the Kung Fu Saloon, which offers up a bar, as well as vintage arcade games including Street Fighter and Skeeball.

