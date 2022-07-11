ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

All-American Pet Photo Day: Share your favorite pet photos with us!

By Alondra Luna
news4sanantonio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - July 11th is All American Pet Photo Day!. This day aims to...

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Blue Plate Award: The Original Panchito's Mexican Restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - This week’s Blue Plate Award is a family tradition here in San Antonio that needs no introduction. Panchito's has been a local favorite for the last 42 years. They win this week’s award for keeping their kitchen squeaky clean while serving up tasty food. Welcome...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Celebrate Christmas in July by helping families in need

SAN ANTONIO - It's Christmas in July! Sort of. We are helping raise money for the San Antonio Police Officers' Association Blue Santa Christmas donation program. Since 2015, The Blue Cares Blue Santa program has helped more than 10,000 children in our community receive gifts during the holidays, and right now many families are struggling with the rising costs of just about everything so your donation can really go a long way.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

'Code Red' issued for animals at risk of euthanasia at ACS

SAN ANTONIO -- San Antonio Pets Alive is issuing a Code Red as more than two dozen animals are at risk of euthanasia at the city's animal shelter. San Antonio Pets Alive (SAPA) is working to find space to house 29 dogs that could be at risk of being euthanized at Animal Care Services due to overcrowding. The at-risk animals include dog mothers and puppies.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Local non-profit encourages kids to live a healthy lifestyle this summer

SAN ANTONIO - If you're looking for a fun, family-friendly way to stay active this summer, a local non-profit is teaching children how to prioritize health while also encouraging them to chase their dreams. It's called Running Down a Dream. The organization provides kids with a pair of running shoes,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Pets & Animals
news4sanantonio.com

Seaworld San Antonio breaks down shark misconceptions on 'shark awareness day'

SAN ANTONIO -- Wednesday is shark awareness day. In honor of the day, Seaworld San Antonio wants to help the public learn more about the apex predators. Seaworld says sharks are responsible for helping maintain a healthy ecosystem by removing weak, sick or dying animals in the ocean. Despite what most believe are menacing looks, experts say sharks aren't interested in humans.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Camp-themed beer garden offers double entertainment with double venue

SAN ANTONIO -- If you are looking for a new hangout spot, there's a place in San Antonio that offers two options in one. Camp 1604 is located off Loop 1604, between I-10 and Vance Jackson Road, on the city's northwest side. It houses two businesses in one. On one side is Camp 1604 which offers between 50 and 60 beer options. There are also outdoor activities such as archery, ax throwing, ping pong and giant Jenga. On the other side is the Kung Fu Saloon, which offers up a bar, as well as vintage arcade games including Street Fighter and Skeeball.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Mom who lost her daughter in trailer tragedy visits site in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The woman wearing a black blouse, jeans and sunglasses resting on top of her head walked toward the dirt road between a waste management company and the train tracks on the city’s outskirts, the place where an employee of a nearby business had found the bodies of dozens of migrants inside a trailer four days earlier.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Local car wash owner turns to TikTok to help solve theft, vandalism

SAN ANTONIO - A local business owner is turning to TikTok to help solve a theft. That video now has more than a million views, and he says it may have led to key information. "TikTok in San Antonio, I need your help,” Denis Brown said in the video, holding his phone out as he stood in front of his security camera footage. "This morning at 7:10 a.m., my car wash was broken into by two gutless thieves."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Owners#All American
news4sanantonio.com

Teen rescued after he fell walking along the creek

SAN ANTONIO – A water rescue occurred on the Northwest side where a 13- or 14-year-old was swept away. Police say he was walking along the creek with his family at 222 Newson Drive when he slipped in an embankment and got into a drainage ditch. A water rescue...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
news4sanantonio.com

FREE GAS in Boerne on Saturday!

BOERNE, Texas – City Hills Church is giving away free gas in Boerne Saturday. You read that right! On July 16th, City Hills Church will be giving out FREE GAS. The church has partnered with Big’s Exxon at Longhorn Cafe (corner of Herff Rd & Hwy 46) in Boerne. The free gas goes on sale at 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (or while supplies last)
BOERNE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio abortion clinic closing, relocating to New Mexico

After the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a local abortion provider is closing up their clinics and moving them across state lines. “It’s bittersweet,” said Andrea Gallegos, the executive administrator at the clinic. “We have always been in the fight for both states, Texas and Oklahoma. We stayed open as long as we could.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Heavy showers and rain moving into central Bexar

SAN ANTONIO - 7pm: Heavy rain western Bexar County along w/ gusty winds. A few other pop-up showers showing up in central Bexar to western Comal County. Bracken Bat Colony near Garden Ridge showing up on radar (not rain) Very hot again today over 100 degrees (36th day of 100+...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Concerns some Texas school police are getting watered-down training

SAN ANTONIO – There’s a push to raise the bare-minimum active shooter training requirement for Texas school police departments amid concerns Uvalde and other districts have been getting watered-down training. State lawmakers set the requirement three years ago in the wake of the Santa Fe High School shooting....
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Experts call Uvalde hallway video 'chaos' and 'unacceptable'

SAN ANTONIO - Reaction continuing to pour in after the Austin American-Statesman chose to publish the full 82 minutes of video from inside Robb Elementary. The video, which includes edited audio, starts with the Uvalde gunman crashing near the school and lasts a total of 82 minutes. It ends when police finally break into the room and kill the shooter.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy