Matthew Berry and ESPN Parting Ways After 15 Years

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers president Art Rooney II and Acrisure CEO Greg Williams started a new chapter in the Steelers' history on Tuesday. Rooney said the name change from Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium keeps the North Shore stadium in line with other NFL venues around the country. The 15-year deal also points to the Steelers renewing their lease for the stadium when it expires in 2030. "We'll be dealing with that in the future. It may not be me, but hopefully, it's someone named Rooney. But some of those things will happen further down the road," Rooney said. Rooney would...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO