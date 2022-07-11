ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Matthew Berry and ESPN Parting Ways After 15 Years

By Kyle Koster
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Matthew Berry is out at...

www.thebiglead.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: 1 Favorite Has Already Emerged For Matthew Berry

One network is already the favorite to land former ESPN analyst Matthew Berry. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, NBC is the current favorite to land Berry after he left ESPN on Monday. Berry had been with ESPN for 15 years before deciding to part ways with...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

23XI Racing Announces A Decision On Bubba Wallace

Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing team announced a major addition Tuesday, but it won't come at the expense of its current drivers. According to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, President Steve Lauletta said Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch will return to 23XI Racing in 2023. However, he didn't clarify if their deals run beyond next year.
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

Patrick Mahomes outsmarts the NFL by appearing in beer commercial that's not actually about beer

If you've ever watched an NFL game, you may have noticed that dozens of beer commercials will generally air during each game. If you pay close attention to those commercials though, you may have also noticed that none of them ever feature any NFL players and there's actually a good reason for that: The NFL has a rule in place that keeps active players from directly endorsing beer.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Berry
Sports Illustrated

ESPN Reveals No. 2 NFL Broadcasting Team for 2022 Season

ESPN announced Tuesday that it will employ a second NFL broadcasting team to handle a group of games during the 2022 regular season. The network revealed that Steve Levy (play-by-play), Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky (analysts) and Laura Rutledge (sideline reporter) will announce three games this fall in weeks in which ESPN is scheduled to broadcast multiple contests. In most instances, the team of Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters will handle the responsibilities in the booth, but on select occasions, the other broadcast crew will step in.
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Steelers working on maintaining relationship with Heinz after change to Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers president Art Rooney II and Acrisure CEO Greg Williams started a new chapter in the Steelers' history on Tuesday. Rooney said the name change from Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium keeps the North Shore stadium in line with other NFL venues around the country. The 15-year deal also points to the Steelers renewing their lease for the stadium when it expires in 2030.  "We'll be dealing with that in the future. It may not be me, but hopefully, it's someone named Rooney. But some of those things will happen further down the road," Rooney said.  Rooney would...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football
The Spun

Yankees Announce They've Released Veteran Infielder

The Greg Bird Experience 2.0 did not work out for the Yankees, who released the veteran infielder from a minor league deal on Wednesday. Bird, who at onetime was viewed as a potential franchise cornerstone, agreed to the minor league contract during the offseason but hit just .218/.325/.354 in 59 games with Triple-A Scranton.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Big Lead

Kyle Freeland Has Dugout Meltdown After Early Exit

The Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres are playing a classic Coors Field game, where both teams are lighting up the scoreboard ... and opposing pitchers. Kyle Freeland started the game for the Rockies and didn't last long. He went 4+ innings and allowed five earned runs. He was visibly upset when manager Bud Black pulled him and his anger continued in the dugout.
DENVER, CO
AllSteelers

First Look at Steelers Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH -- Well, the design is out. The Pittsburgh Steelers beloved Heinz Field is getting a makeover as Acrisure Stadium is born. And for the first time, we get a look at what fans will see heading into the game. Acrisure and the Steeler agreed on a 15-year deal for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Tom Brady Clarifies His Plans With Fox for 2022 NFL Season

As Tom Brady prepares for his 23rd NFL season, he’s made one thing clear: His focus is on football, not the broadcasting booth. Brady has already reached an agreement with Fox to become the network’s lead analyst once he actually hangs up his cleats for good. But, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Brady said he won’t be trying to get a head start on his broadcasting duties with any potential downtime in his playing schedule.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Marlon Humphrey Reveals His Favorite NFL Player

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is raring to return to the field after an abrupt end to his 2021 season. The former Alabama standout was doing well through 12 games with 44 solo tackles, 13 passes defended, and one interception. Unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending torn pectoral muscle in Week...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Big Lead

Dick Vitale Is Not a Fan of the New Big Ten

The Big Ten shocked the college sports world two weeks ago when it announced it would add USC and UCLA to its ranks beginning in 2024. A lot has been written about the move, some appreciating it, many not. On Wednesday we learned what ESPN's Dick Vitale thinks about the move. Spoiler alert: he's not a fan.
TENNIS
AOL Corp

2022 NFL Preview: The Browns signed up for this Deshaun Watson mess

There's a reason the Cleveland Browns were placed in the middle of these rankings. It's impossible to know what to make of them. When the rankings were finalized, the Deshaun Watson saga hadn't been settled. With Watson for a full season, the Browns are clearly a top-10 team. Without Watson, the Browns would be much lower than No. 15 in the countdown, especially since they couldn't mend fences with Baker Mayfield. Having Watson for about half of the season would put the Browns ... well, about in the middle.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy