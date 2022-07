A 15-year-old female in Douglas has been charged after allegedly cutting a 12-year-old boy with a knife on North Wheeler Avenue this weekend. According to a copy of a Douglas Police Department incident report, an officer was dispatched to the area of North Wheeler Avenue on July 10 around 5:52 p.m. after being informed that a 12-year-old boy had been injured with a knife. When the officer arrived, he reported he witnessed a male juvenile sitting on the sidewalk "with blood coming from around his head and the forearm area."

