TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Amber Alert was issued Thursday night for an infant whose parents are from Coffee City. Ryder Williams was taken by his non-custodial parents after he tested positive for narcotics and custody was awarded to CPS. After an alert was issued, the mother, by then in Hunt County, decided to surrender the child to law enforcement in that county. According to police, the child has now been surrendered to Child Protective Services, who will have him checked out at a medical facility.

