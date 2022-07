We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!. If you think grocery store sushi is gross, you probably haven't tried it at Central Market. Ditto the sandwiches. Years ago, I used to love turkey sandwiches made by a wonderful handlebar mustachioed gentleman at the Montrose Kroger (RIP Disco Kroger) who would hand you this delightful hoagie steamed with a pump steamer and yell, "EN-JOY! Next!"

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO