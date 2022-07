SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – After being canceled for the last two years due to the pandemic, the fun is back at the California State Fair but with a focus on safety. California State Fair CEO Rick Pickering has a big claim ahead of the Fair’s big return. “The safest place you can be and the safest square mile in Sacramento this summer is the California State Fair,” he says. After a pandemic-related hiatus, the Fair will be back at the Cal Expo this coming Friday with new safety and security measures. With covid numbers rising in the capital region, Pickering says there will be...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO