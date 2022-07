Animal rights advocacy groups NYCLASS and PETA joined elected officials to announce the introduction of legislation to end the horse carriage industry in New York City. A large group of demonstrators took to the steps of City Hall at noon to call for an end to horse-drawn carriages once and for all. Lifting posters displaying the work animals after suffering injuries, the group rallied with Queens Councilmember Robert Holden who sponsored the bill which is being introduced on July 14.

QUEENS, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO