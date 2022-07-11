A Moment in Monrovia History: Carnegie Library

The 70,000-square-foot project will bring much needed affordable senior housing to the area. Pasadena, Calif. – June 11, 2022 – R.D. Olson Construction, an award-winning general contracting firm in California, today announced that construction is underway on Heritage Square South in Pasadena, California. The 70-unit senior supportive housing complex is expected to reach completion by September 2023.
Marcela Rodriguez was at the travel agency she’s owned and operated in downtown Santa Ana for 30 years when a man wearing construction gear walked in and asked whether her business had a backdoor. He explained her customers would need to use it starting the next week, because the entrance of her shop was about to become a construction zone. The answer was, no, she didn’t.
At its next meeting (agenda: https://tny.im/sEbBf)the Monrovia City Council will consider ... ~ An amendment to the municipal code to prohibit storage of personal property on public property (specifically in parks) and to have the police impound such items for up to 90 days, and if not claimed treat it as abandoned. https://tny.im/kZJwY.
Over the years, he saw patients who had first come to him as children grow well through adulthood. As the years flew by, the children of those patients became patients themselves, all being seen at the same Tudor-style brick building. The family dental practice has always been a source of...
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles is a County that has practically everything that the ordinary resident might want. It has almost all of the worldly amenities within close proximity, which may sometimes propel it to becoming one of the most ideal locations to live in the United States. The finest neighbourhoods in Los Angeles County are among the most appealing in Southern California.
When you hear “Santa Monica” your mind might grab images of standard California iconography. A sunset at the pier. A ride on the Pacific Park ferries wheel. A crowd of tourists on the the 3rd Street Promenade. But food wise? Where do your thoughts take you? I know what I think about.
In one of the biggest events in Santa Clarita since the pandemic, thousands of people attended this year’s first installment of Concerts in the Park on Saturday. The concert was held at Central Park’s southeastern field and featured the popular Journey tribute band DSB, who started the show at 7 p.m. on the dot. A sea of people laid out their lawn chairs and blankets on the field, with some showing up hours in advance to secure a spot.
This is a big day for Mikey Simpson. The Army veteran is showing us around his Camarillo apartment. The 61-year-old man has been living on the streets for more than seven years. "In the bushes, in the train tracks...wherever he could," said Rafael Stoneman. Stoneman and his dog Leo are...
In US News and World Report's 2022 listing of best schools ... Monrovia High School placed 2,449 out of 24,000 high schools nationally. https://tny.im/NaJf9. And among California elementary schools ... Mayflower placed 512: https://tny.im/5LrkR. Plymouth placed 1,385: https://tny.im/5CMsl. Bradoaks placed 1,627 https://tny.im/cpvrR. - Brad Haugaard.
If you have walked our iconic bluffs overlooking the ocean, you will find discarded cans, old backpacks, blankets and clothes on the other side of the concrete railings that spoil the otherwise majestic ocean view. While the rest of Palisades Park is kept up beautifully, the bluff's rim is riddled...
Dessert specialist Sprinkles is continuing its national expansion with a new location coming to Manhattan Beach, located at 3200 N Sepulveda Blvd. Ste. N120. The new site will move into Manhattan Village next to yoga clothing brand ALO and across the street from Islands Fine Burgers, near the northeast corner of the Village Shops North Parking Garage. This will become the 11th bakery in Los Angeles County, with numerous cupcake ATMs throughout the county. There is no set opening date for the new Sprinkles, but the eatery will join several other restaurants coming to the area, such as Saint & Second, Devil & Angel, BOA Steakhouse, and Sushi Roku.
Wild Rivers water park in Irvine is finally open after being closed for 11 years. The new park is 50% larger than the original, with over 20 acres of fun, and 20 family-friendly attractions for both thrill-seekers and those looking for more low-key excursions. Four of the attractions are six-person...
INGLEWOOD – A national trash hauler is causing grief and strife in two southland cities. One gripe is related to price increases and the other centers around their failure to pick up the trash. City of Inglewood residents received a mailer from Republic Services about the annual rate increase...
The tents have returned to Venice Beach, almost exactly a year after the world-famous boardwalk was cleared.Dozens of tents are back up, after nearly 200 people were matched with housing when the encampment was cleared last summer.This summer, Venice locals say they've counted about 120 people living on the beach again."It's illegal to be out there but we can see right now there's something like 22 tents out there right now," Venice resident Mark Ryavec said.Just a few weeks ago, an encampment near the Venice library was cleared, and homeless advocates say it was inevitable that people would make their...
LOS ANGELES IS A TREASURE trove of historic sites related to Walt Disney, but the Scottish pub in Glendale called the Tam O’Shanter is not among the best-known of them. That’s a shame, since Walt Disney himself was once a regular there. In the 1920s, the Disney studio...
CARSON, Calif. - A group of truckers protesting a state law limiting the use of independent-contractor drivers held a convoy protest through the Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex Wednesday, snarling some traffic in the area. The truckers drove slowly over the Vincent Thomas Bridge between Long Beach and San Pedro,...
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, representing the Santa Clarita Valley, released a statement Tuesday voicing her concern for being the sole opposing vote on a motion that would give the board the power to remove the L.A. County Sheriff. The motion, introduced by Supervisors Holly J. Mitchell...
YORBA LINDA, Calif. — After raising more than $1 billion in investment capital, Avanath Capital Management looks to expand its affordable housing portfolio. The Orange County-based affordable housing developer and operator recently purchased a 44-unit income-restricted apartment in Yorba Linda for $11 million, following the company's premise of buying a quality affordable housing product in high-quality areas.
