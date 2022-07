Almost 200 alumni and friends attended the recent 2022 Bainbridge High School Alumni Association’s 107th annual banquet at the Bainbridge Community Building. The evening was highlighted by the recognition of the 2022 BHS Alumni $1,000 renewable scholarship winners who graduated from North Putnam High School this spring. Ellis Lyons is the four-year scholarship winner and the son of Greg and Brenda Lyons. He plans to attend Rose Hulman Institute of Technology this fall majoring in computer engineering. This year, for the first time, a second scholarship was awarded for vocational trades. It went to Alex Hoke, who is the son of Mark and Jennifer Hoke. He’ll be attending Vincennes University this fall majoring in welding. Janet Houser O’Hair (BHS 1969), who chairs the BHS Alumni scholarship committee, conducted the recognition.

BAINBRIDGE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO