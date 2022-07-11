LOOK: Scammers are Switching Gas Pump Nozzles To Get Free Gas in California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A lot of Americans think their city has the worst drivers, but a new report reveals which city’s drivers are really bad. According to a study by QuoteWizard from Lending Tree, Sacramento drivers were almost at the top of the list, beating L.A. The study looked at which U.S. cities have the most dangerous driving incidents, defined as accidents, speeding tickets, citations (things like running red lights and using a cellphone while driving), and DUI arrests. Bakersfield was number one and Sacramento was a close second. L.A. was fourth and San Francisco was fifth. Here’s the list of the top 11 worst cities. (credit: QuoteWizard by Lending Tree) The city with the best drivers? Louisville, Kentucky.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO