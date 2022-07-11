ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

LOOK: Scammers are Switching Gas Pump Nozzles To Get Free Gas in California

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScammers are getting more and more clever these days. With gas prices skyrocketing lately, people are getting desperate and are coming up with new ways to steal gas....

kisscleveland.iheart.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Video Shows Man Swapping Nozzles So Others Pay For His Gas

A man was caught on camera swapping pumps at a California gas station, which led to others unknowingly paying for his gas. Surveillance video from an AMPM station in Roseville shows the man, driving a Mercedes-Benz, switch gas pumps to the other sides of the island before another driver pulls up and, unknowingly, pays for his fuel while using a pump that stretched over from the opposite side, ABC10 in Sacramento reports.
ROSEVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Roseville, CA
Roseville, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
iheart.com

Florida man threatens landscaper with gun over parking dispute

Clearwater, FL - A parking dispute between two Florida men turned heated last week when one man grabbed a rifle and threatened the other. Clearwater Police say the incident, which happened last Thursday on Boylan Avenue in Clearwater, was captured on camera. One of the men involved, Jeremy Lee, tells...
CLEARWATER, FL
goldcountrymedia.com

Sacramento man pleads to selling deadly fentanyl to Rocklin teen

Virgil Xavier Bordner, 22, plead Tuesday to all charges regarding the fentanyl death of Rocklin teen Zachary Didier. Didier died of fentanyl poisoning on Dec. 27, 2020, after buying a pill he thought was Percocet. He was 17 years old. Bordner's sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 1 at...
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Calaveras County Resident Suspected Of Starting Numerous Wildfires In West Point Area

SAN ANDREAS (CBS13) – A suspect is under arrest in connection to a number of apparent human-caused wildfires in Calaveras County. Cal Fire says, over the past few months, they’ve been investigating several wildfires in the West Point area that were suspected to have been the result of arson. Investigators have since identified West Point resident Sandy Sims as a suspect in the cases. Sims was arrested on Monday and is facing multiple charges of arson to wildland and arson during a state of emergency. Authorities say Sims is being held at Calaveras County Jail without bail.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Scammers#Gas Station
KRON4 News

Cal Fire responds to second fire in Solano County

CORDELIA, Calif. (KRON) — Cal Fire responded to a brush fire near Interstate-80 and Lynch Road in Cordelia on Wednesday afternoon, dubbed the Red Fire. It is approximately two acres in size and is 50% contained, Cal Fire said. It was the second fire that broke out in Solano...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Fair Oaks residents receive antisemitic leaflets

FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that on Monday multiple homes in the Fair Oaks area received antisemitic flyers inside of bags with beans. Deputies and federal partners investigating the case have said that at least five residents received the bags and that there are currently no suspects or […]
FAIR OAKS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Gas Price
FOX40

1 dead in Placer County collision near Foresthill Road, Portofino Drive

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A head-on collision between two cars killed one person and injured several others in Foresthill, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened at Foresthill Road and Portofino Drive. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash involved a Toyota Camry and an MDX SUV.  Authorities arrived at the scene […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

SacRT: Altercation on light rail train leads to shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An altercation on a light rail train in Sacramento ended with one person being shot, SacRT police told FOX40.  SacRT said two men were involved in the altercation.  The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. There is currently no information on the shooter.  SacRT police […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
whdh.com

Shark sighting causes closure of Massachusetts beach’s waters

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A shark sighting has closed the waters of a Massachusetts beach for the day, according to the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. The shark was spotted at Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport, immediately closing down the water for the rest of the day. The beach and parking areas remain open to the public. Unless otherwise posted, the water is expected to reopen to the public in the morning pending an assessment of the water area.
WESTPORT, MA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Drivers Second Worst In US, Study Finds

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A lot of Americans think their city has the worst drivers, but a new report reveals which city’s drivers are really bad. According to a study by QuoteWizard from Lending Tree, Sacramento drivers were almost at the top of the list, beating L.A. The study looked at which U.S. cities have the most dangerous driving incidents, defined as accidents, speeding tickets, citations (things like running red lights and using a cellphone while driving), and DUI arrests. Bakersfield was number one and Sacramento was a close second. L.A. was fourth and San Francisco was fifth. Here’s the list of the top 11 worst cities. (credit: QuoteWizard by Lending Tree) The city with the best drivers? Louisville, Kentucky.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area woman who was the oldest living in California dies at age 114

BERKELEY, Calif. - For years, she was a longtime, beloved fixture in her Berkeley Elmwood neighborhood and later became a celebrated resident at her senior care home in El Cerrito. Mila Mangold, who held the title of California’s oldest person, died earlier this month at the age of 114. According...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Judge orders California to stop denying rent relief applications

OAKLAND, Calif. - A judge has ruled the California Department of Housing and Community Development must stop denying applications for COVID-19 rent relief money, amid a lawsuit filed by tenants’ advocates, who argue the state has unfairly withheld money from low-income renters. Tenant advocate groups sued the state alleging...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Hundreds of PG&E customers without power in Amador County

Hundreds of Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers in Amador County are waking up without power Tuesday morning. (Video above: Top headlines for July 12, 2022) The power outage happened Monday night, just before 7 a.m. and impacted around 500 people in the Plymouth area. The cause of the outage...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy