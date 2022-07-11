ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Derek Jeter & Alex Rodriguez discuss their complicated relationship

By Maria Loreto
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SAKS5_0gby1Ykg00

Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez are some of the biggest names in sports. The two were close friends, having a relationship that dated back to their time high school. After playing in the New York Yankees together, the two were often photographed alongside each other, spending holidays together and more. Then it stopped, with there being rumors of jealousy and competitiveness between them.

The ESPN documentary “ The Captain ” goes into Derek Jeter’s career, with the renowned player opening up in a way the world has never had access too. His complicated relationship with Rodriguez is one of the show’s main draws.

RELATED:

Alex Rodríguez is seen happy and in love in Capri with his new girlfriend

Derek Jeter jokes about his struggles as a father of three girls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ibWvw_0gby1Ykg00 GettyImages
Jeter and Rodriguez playing for the New York Yankees.

The Daily Beast reports that the most interesting storyline in “The Captain’s” first batch of episodes, premiering on ESPN+ this July 18th, is the relationship between Jeter and Rodriguez. The documentary brings in a variety of sport experts and teammates to discuss Jeter’s career, and that particular moment in time. “I’m walking with Alex and he said, ‘Alan, I think this is going to be the last interview that I do with Derek together… I love the guy, he’s my friend, he’s a great player,” said sportswriter Alan Schwartz . “But do you remember the cover of Sports Illustrated? I was sitting and Derek was standing above me. It gives the impression that I was just sort of below him… I’m sorry, but I’m the better player.”

While Rodriguez denies these claims, he’s made other comments regarding Jeter and his playstyle, most notably, at The Dan Patrick Show in the year 2000. Rodriguez had just completed a deal with the Texas Rangers for 252$ million. “Even a guy like Derek, it’s going to be hard for him to break that because he just doesn’t do the power numbers and defensively, he doesn’t do all those things,” said Rodriguez. “So, he might not break the 252. He might get 180. I don’t know what he’s going to get. 150? I’m not sure.”

Jeter was understandably upset by these comments. “You can say whatever you want about me as a player. That’s fine,” Jeter says in the documentary. “But then it goes back to the trust and the loyalty. ‘This is how the guy feels? He’s not a true friend,’ is how I felt. Because I would not do that to a friend.”

While Rodriguez apologized and the two reached an acceptance of sorts, their friendship never recovered. “I said exactly what I said,” said Rodriguez. “Again, I think it was a comment that I stand behind today. It was a complete tsunami—it was one of the greatest teams ever—and to say that you don’t have to focus on just one player I think is totally fair.”

“We were young. I was 26 years old. People make mistakes, I get it,” said Jeter. “They make mistakes. Some mistakes bigger than others. What I expect of you, you should expect the same of me. I wouldn’t treat you that way. And, once again, that’s fine. I’m still going to be cordial. But you crossed the line, and I won’t let you in again.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have enjoyed each other's company on a few vacations this summer. The legendary MLB star and the fitness model enjoyed some time spent off the coast of Italy. They also spent some time along the coast of France as well. Padgett, who's...
MLB
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Alex Rodriguez's Ex And Ben Affleck Fighting Over Their Wedding? Songstress Reportedly Anxious To Avoid A Repeat Of Infamous 'Bennifer' Split

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shocked everyone when they announced their second engagement – 19 years after they first called off their wedding. The “On the Floor” singer shared the news with her fans through the OnTheJLo newsletter. In the said email, Jennifer Lopez shared a clip...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Derek Jeter
People

Who Is Justin Thomas' Fiancée? All About Jillian Wisniewski

Justin Thomas has a lot to celebrate. Not only did he win the 2022 PGA Championship in May, but the golf pro is also in the midst of planning a wedding. Thomas and his girlfriend of five years, Jillian Wisniewski, got engaged in November 2021, and as the golfer told PEOPLE in March 2022, he's more than happy to let Wisniewski take the lead.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Yankees star David Cone and Taja Abitbol separate: ‘It’s complicated’

Former Yankees pitcher David Cone and his longtime love, Taja Abitbol, have struck out on their romance, Page Six has learned. Abitbol confirmed to us exclusively Monday morning that her and Cone’s romance has become “complicated,” as she’s been living in Florida with their 10-year-old son, Sammy, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic while the athlete resides in New York. “We don’t know [what we are]. It’s rough with the travel situation. He’s always on the road. During baseball season it’s hard for us, and sometimes in the off-season it’s not hard for us,” she explains. “It’s complicated.” A source tells us...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
The Spun

Look: Meet The Rumored Girlfriend Of Celtics Star Jayson Tatum

Over the weekend, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and singer Ella Mai were spotted with each other at Fourth of July celebration. "The 24-year-old Celtics star was seen smiling from ear-to-ear at mogul Michael Rubin‘s annual Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons, where he was spotted with the Grammy winner, 27," the New York Post wrote.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alex And#The New York Yankees#Espn#Capri#Sports Illustrated
realitytitbit.com

Molly Qerim’s fortune came from her First Take as a sports journalist

Molly Qerim is an infamous moderator sports journalist from America where she is most famous for hosting the ESPN First Take show. The journalist and reporter has also hosted countless programmes for the CBS Sports Network. Due to her impressive career, the star has racked herself a pretty impressive pay. Reality Titbit has all the information on the reporter’s net worth, check it out.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Yankees' Outfielder Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees are reportedly eyeing a potential trade deal for Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A . Taylor. "#Yankees are looking at a number of outfielders on the trade market, with #Royals CF Michael A. Taylor among them. Taylor won a Gold Glove in center last year and would help Aaron Boone to keep Judge, Stanton, and Hicks healthy in 2nd half and postseason," MLB Network insider Jon Morosi reported on Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ella Mai & Jayson Tatum Link Up At Michael Rubin's Fourth Of July Party

The latest duo to raise eyebrows and spark relationship rumours in Hollywood is none other than English R&B vocalist Ella Mai and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. The duo was caught on camera at Michael Rubin's 4th of July party, looking picture-perfect in their all-white fits – so perfect, in fact, that the "Boo'd Up" songstress began trending on Twitter after a video from the event hit the internet.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy