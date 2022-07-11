ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Jennifer Aniston’s Facialist Adores This Silky Concealer: ‘It’s So Good’

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We never want to be without our concealer . Even when we have just 30 seconds to put on makeup, concealer will always be the first thing we grab to brighten up our under eyes, conceal blemishes, highlight, contour and more. If we have five more seconds to spare, a tinted lip balm may complete the look, but concealer is always first!

If you’re a makeup lover and put on at least a natural, minimal face nearly every day, having a high-quality concealer is absolutely one of our top suggestions. It can seriously fill in the blanks of your beauty routine — even literally as it blurs fine lines and eye bags. Our pick? The one Jennifer Aniston ’s facialist loves!

See it!

Get the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Face & Undereye Concealer for just $38 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

Aniston’s facialist, Melanie Simon , revealed her favorite product picks to Who What Wear in 2021, and the list still inspires Us endlessly. The beauty expert and entrepreneur delved into skincare and makeup faves, naming this coveted concealer at a top-tier pick!

"I start with this around my eyes, nose, and chin. It’s so good and so buildable, I can use it as foundation. It is not opaque — it has a bit of a translucent element to it so it covers but lets the beauty of your skin shine through."

Simon already pointed out that this concealer is multipurpose, but apart from using it as a foundation, you could also try it as a highlighter or a color corrector. Of course, it’s all about concealing and brightening up the under-eye area too!

See it!

Get the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Face & Undereye Concealer for just $38 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This designer concealer, made in France, is formulated with Micro–fil™ technology and contains glycerin, caffeine and vitamin E to target puffiness and dark circles. It also has the help of soft-focus pearls and naturally-derived emollients to hide the look of fine lines and wrinkles, making for a plumper, more youthful appearance!

This hydrating makeup must-have is buildable with medium coverage, leaving a dewy finish. It’s a great choice for dry skin, but all skin types can use it. It has over 900 reviews on Nordstrom’s site alone, so obviously it’s a big people pleaser!

This concealer is currently available in 21 shades at Nordstrom. Find your match and test it out! The soft, precise-tip applicator can help target smaller areas, while the flat side can cover more in one go. Have fun seeing what techniques work best for you — and seeing how beautiful you look in the mirror when you’re done!

See it!

Get the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Face & Undereye Concealer for just $38 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

The Serum Stick Used to Prep Jennifer Aniston's Skin for ‘The Morning Show’

Read article

Looking for something else? Shop more from Armani Beauty here and explore more concealer options at Nordstrom here !

Want more recommendations? Check out some of our other picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks , self tanners , Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at
ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off ‘Fresh Summer Cut’ And Leaves Fans Speechless In New Instagram Post—She Looks Incredible!

If anyone’s known for having iconic, incredible, showstopping hair, it’s Jennifer Aniston—who could ever forget “The Rachel” haircut, which took the world by storm in the 90s? Even now, more than 20 years later, the Friends alum is still rocking gorgeous locks. Recently, her hairdresser, Chris McMillan, shared a picture of the star’s “fresh summer cut” on Instagram, and fans are simply in awe of how stunning she looks!
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser

Click here to read the full article. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but I am not religious about any of it. [Except] I use Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser on my face because it’s...
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
In Style

Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32

Hailey Bieber keeps talking about glazed donut skin, but the hottest trend of the summer is glazed donut feet. Which, I swear, is much more pleasant than it sounds. While on Jimmy Fallon earlier this month to discuss her new beauty brand, Rhode, which aims to make your face look as delectable as a glazed donut, Bieber wore shoes that had that same exact effect on her feet. Her Aquazarra Mirror mules are advertised as a modern day Cinderella sandal, but the clear PVC strap that glides across the top of the foot also looks just like a glistening sugar glaze.
APPAREL
shefinds

The One Skincare Habit That Makes Dark Spots So Much Worse

Having dark spots is perhaps one of the most common skincare concerns women experience nowadays. More often than not, people tend to splurge on skincare products and treatments that can help avoid and conceal dark spots. When those remedies don’t work, there are some who rely on the power of makeup—which is absolutely okay too.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silk#Nordstrom
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

The Boyfriend Bob Is the Cool-Girl Cut of the Summer

Remember when derriere-sweeping, Mermaid hair was all the rage? We all refused to cut our hair and slathered it in Moroccan Oil in the hope it would grow out into beautiful, long beachy waves like Blake Lively's. But the past few years have changed everything and made us turn to more practical and effortless hairstyles. Enter: the bob.
HAIR CARE
womansday.com

This $36 Amazon Dress Gets Me Stopped on the Street

On my way to the subway one recent morning, a woman approached me and said something that prompted me to take my AirPods out. “What?!” I yelled back, because this is New York, and we don’t usually talk to or acknowledge each other except in rare emergencies. “I love your dress!” she said. After I thanked her and revealed, in a slightly embarrassed tone, that it was from Amazon, she whipped her phone out right there on the spot, looked it up, and added it to her cart. Am I...an influencer? I thought, as I continued my walk to the Q train.
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

Stylists Say These Are The Best Haircuts To Boost Volume Over 40

It’s time to put an end to flat hair! Whether you’re dealing with hair loss or simply have naturally fine strands, there’s a solution in sight: it all comes down to choosing the right haircut and styling it properly to give it the boost it needs. Luckily, there are tons of great options out there to add some umph to the mix and take years off of your face all at the same time—including a few variations of one classic style.
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces and just $12 for a 1.6-ounce bottle. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect...
HAIR CARE
Page Six

Pippa Middleton shows off baby bump in floral dress

Pippa Middleton showed off her growing baby bump while out and about in London on Thursday. Kate Middleton’s sister, 38, who is already the mother of son Arthur, 3, and daughter Grace, 1, debuted her budding belly at the “Party at the Palace” concert on June 4. The expectant star wore a green dress to the Platinum Jubilee event, with a source telling Page Six at the time that Pippa is a “natural mama” and “so excited” to expand her family. The socialite married James Matthews in May 2017. Arthur and Grace arrived in 2018 and 2021, respectively. While Pippa and the former professional racing...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

170K+
Followers
19K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy