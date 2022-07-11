ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

This Is How Much Money You Need To Be 'Happy' In Nebraska

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yohnl_0gby0Ymt00
Photo: Getty Images

Though being "happy" is extremely relative to the individual, there is data out there that ties together how much money you need to make per year in Nebraska to be financially comfortable. GOBankingRates compiled data based on the cost of living in each state in search of that happy amount. On a global scale, an individual needs to make an average of $95,000 annually to be "satisfied". For North America, that number is $105,000. Money cannot physically buy happiness, but it can help relieve stress and burden in certain situations. So, how much money do you need to make to live comfortably in Nebraska?

According to GOBankingRates , the yearly income needed to be happy in Nebraska is $98,385. This is well over the $60,000 to $75,000 range that the source details is needed for "emotional well-being".

Here is what GoBankingRates had to say about Nebraska salaries:

"Nebraska’s normally low cost of living is looking even better right now as its unemployment rate continues to lag way behind the rest of the country. Sitting at just 2.0%, it’s among the lowest in the country."

For more information regarding the salary needed to live comfortably in each state visit HERE .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Business
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Nebraska State
GOBankingRates

5 Ways To Make Money in One Hour

There are several ways to earn money in under an hour, and some involve working a casual side gig. Other approaches tend to fly under the radar and are more about finding out where you are overspending — such as looking over your recurring billing statements. See Our List:...
SMALL BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

11 Big Cities Where You Can Live Off Just a Social Security Check

Social Security was never designed to support retirees fully after they stopped working. The average beneficiary receives $1,619.67 per month; and, while that money provides a lifeline for millions of older Americans, it’s not enough to live on in most places. GOBankingRates used data from the Social Security Administration...
ECONOMY
moneytalksnews.com

7 Dumb Ways You Waste Money Daily

It costs twice as much these days to fill up your gas tank. The grocery bill rises every week. Kids need new shoes? Break out another couple hundred bucks. Your budget is bleeding, thanks to inflation. How to stanch that financial hemorrhage? Hint: You can’t do it with thrift alone.
PERSONAL FINANCE
House Digest

The 3 Best States To Live In If You're Single

It's not a fun time to be an adult right now; inflation is skyrocketing at an all-time high everywhere, as is the cost of living, and global unemployment is a problem. In truth, it's becoming more and more difficult for people to find affordable resources and options for housing without being charged an arm and a leg. If you're single and on your own, this can seem like a stressful, maybe even lonely time, but it doesn't have to be, especially if you're looking for a partner. Whether you're single and ready to mingle or just looking for friends, there are several states specifically for the unpartnered, and some are better than others.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Are Quitting Their Jobs

Americans have been quitting their jobs in record numbers in recent months – a trend that shows few signs of slowing. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 4.4 million Americans quit their job in April 2022, just shy of the all time high of 4.5 million reported in November 2021.  A recent survey […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
GOBankingRates

The Average American Now Has $9K Less in Savings Compared to 2021: Here’s Why

The COVID-19 pandemic reinforced the importance of having money saved for the unexpected, with many Americans experiencing job loss and unanticipated medical expenses. And many people took this lesson to heart — Northwestern Mutual’s 2022 Planning & Progress Study found that 60% of Americans have built up their personal savings over the last two years, and 69% of those say they plan to maintain their new saving rate going forward. However, despite these good intentions, savings balances have dipped significantly over the past year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

165K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy