LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing charges after police say he falsely claimed last month that someone shot him when he had, in fact, shot himself. Kenny Garcia, 35, of Lancaster, allegedly contacted police shortly after 6 a.m. on June 23 to report he had been shot. He said an unknown assailant shot him from an elevated position at a location on the 1500 block of Lincoln Highway East, according to West Lampeter Township Police.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO