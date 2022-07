LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! The stationary front will continue to be situated along the Red River today. This will allow for mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies across Texoma, along with the “coolest” afternoon temperatures we will see through the next seven days. I put that in quotations because highs will still be in the low 100s, keeping our triple digits streak alive across much of the area. Far northern areas near I-40 could only get as high as the upper 90s, but in all regards that is still hot. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

LAWTON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO