Sherwood, AR

Sherwood police searching for women using stolen credit card

By Chris Counts
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago
SHERWOOD, Ark. – Sherwood police are searching for two women who they say purchased Walmart gift cards with a stolen credit card.

According to investigators, the women were caught on security camera on July 1 while making the purchases.

One of the two women is identified in photos by the appearance of a rose tattoo on her left arm.

Anyone with information about the two women is asked to contact the Sherwood Police Department at 501-835-1425.

