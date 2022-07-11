Sherwood police searching for women using stolen credit card

SHERWOOD, Ark. – Sherwood police are searching for two women who they say purchased Walmart gift cards with a stolen credit card.

According to investigators, the women were caught on security camera on July 1 while making the purchases.

One of the two women is identified in photos by the appearance of a rose tattoo on her left arm.

Anyone with information about the two women is asked to contact the Sherwood Police Department at 501-835-1425.