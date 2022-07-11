Man found dead in Mossville Caterpillar parking lot

Shortly after 5:00pm on Sunday, July 10th, Galesburg Police responded to the Mary Allen West tower in response to an unwanted male subject who had been banned from the property. Police arrived and were directed to an apartment. The subject, identified as 44-year-old Bobby Creighton of Galesburg, was found inside another male’s apartment. Creighton knew he was banned from the property but became increasingly upset with the police. After being detained, Creighton continually resisted officers and began kicking at officers – he struck one officer numerous times while in the elevator. When being transferred over to Knox County Jail staff custody, Creighton continually kicked at officers. It took multiple correctional officers to get him inside. Ultimately, Creighton was charged with Criminal Trespass, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO