Man found dead in Mossville Caterpillar parking lot

PEORIA, Ill. — We’ve confirmed with Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood that two people found dead inside a central Peoria home Thursday afternoon both sustained gunshot wounds. Of course, a precise cause of death will be determined in an autopsy, which is currently scheduled for Friday. Harwood confirmed...
UPDATE 3:10 P.M. - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the two people found in the basement of the home were shot. Harwood says a man and woman were discovered, but it’s currently not known how they were related. The autopsy is scheduled for Friday. Authorities were called at...
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating a shooting that has left at least one person hospitalized. Police say a ShotSpotter alert came in just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the 1500 block of West Kettelle in South Peoria, inbetween Shelley and Louisa. Eyewitnesses claim three shots were fired...
UPDATE (8:52 p.m.) — According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, the victim is currently in stable condition. The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Harwood at (309) 494-8388, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000. PEORIA, Ill....
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a crime scene Thursday afternoon regarding a man and a woman who were found dead in the basement of a home on W. Lawndale Avenue and N. Sheridan Road, Chief Eric Echevarria confirmed. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said the man...
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two people were sent to the hospital following a crash near Oakland Avenue and Madison Street in Bloomington Wednesday. According to a Bloomington Fire Facebook post, firefighters responded to a crash with entrapment at approximately 2:01 p.m. Firefighters completed extrication in less than 10 minutes.
MCDONOUGH Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in McDonough County. Just after 2 p.m., the McDonough/Schuyler Communications Center received a 911 call about a crash at U.S. 67 and Ina Road, the sheriff’s office said in a media release. A witness...
If you've been following the story of a death investigation in Mendota, the victim's name has been released. Thirty-year-old Kelsey Zoss was found dead at around 4 o'clock Wednesday morning at a home in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street. Despite life saving measures performed by first responders, Zoss never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead at the scene.
LaSalle County (25 News Now) - A high school student is now home from the hospital after an electrical shock and fall from some 25 feet. Dan Moser is one of five men hurt in the accident in LaSalle County Tuesday morning. Some of them have critical injuries. Deputies said...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are asking the public for help locating a missing man Wednesday. According to a press release, 24-year-old David D. Hicks Jr. was last seen on June 28, near Schlink and Thousand Dollar Roads in Brimfield. Hicks has brown hair, blue eyes and is...
GRAND RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Five workers were injured by an electric shock while hanging new gutters at a home in Grand Ridge, near Streator, in LaSalle County Tuesday. Fire officials said they got the call about the incident around 11 a.m. They said the five workers, from a company based in Roanoke, Ill., were putting up an aluminum gutter when it came into contact with a power line.
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Foul play is not suspected after a man was found dead inside a car in the parking lot of the Caterpillar facility in Mossville. The Peoria County Coroner says they were called to the parking lot on Sunday for the man, who was obviously dead inside his car.
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Michael Todd Simpsen, 50, has been identified as the sole fatality in a deadly crash on Illinois 165 at North 2400 East Road Tuesday morning. Simpsen was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathleen...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man facing two counts of first-degree murder from a July incident has requested to represent himself in court. According to indictment papers, Marvin Alexander, 20, shot and killed Demonyae Phelps near the 300 block of Shelley Street in Peoria on July 20, 2021.
A man has died in a motorcycle accident that happened on Tuesday at 2:01 p.m. on U.S. 67 and Ina Road, according to the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office. The McDonough/Schuyler Communications Center received a 911 call from a witness who said that a motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck a ditch on the east side of the highway.
Catalytic converter thefts have increased dramatically in Bloomington, according to the Bloomington Police Department. A July 9 post from the official BPD Facebook page said there had been 19 reported thefts since July 4. Over the most recent weekend, Officer Brandt Parsley said an additional 15 were called in. He also said the thefts are happening “all over the place,” not just on a couple of bad streets.
STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple people were shocked in an incident in LaSalle County around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss released a report confirming that five workers from Double L Seamless Gutters sustained electrical shocks while working on ladders at a three-story residence at 1488 N 1659th Road.
Shortly after 5:00pm on Sunday, July 10th, Galesburg Police responded to the Mary Allen West tower in response to an unwanted male subject who had been banned from the property. Police arrived and were directed to an apartment. The subject, identified as 44-year-old Bobby Creighton of Galesburg, was found inside another male’s apartment. Creighton knew he was banned from the property but became increasingly upset with the police. After being detained, Creighton continually resisted officers and began kicking at officers – he struck one officer numerous times while in the elevator. When being transferred over to Knox County Jail staff custody, Creighton continually kicked at officers. It took multiple correctional officers to get him inside. Ultimately, Creighton was charged with Criminal Trespass, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer.
STREATOR, Ill. – Five people were injured in LaSalle County when they got electrocuted as they installed a gutter on a house. The sheriffs office in LaSalle County says it happened in rural Streator. The employees of an area gutter company were installing seamless gutters on a home when one of the gutters touched a power line, electrocuting all five of them, and causing them to fall 25 feet.
Illinois State Police said the driver of a southbound car drove through a stop sign and collided with the pickup truck. Authorities said a man from Normal died Tuesday following a two-vehicle crash in Towanda Township. According to a news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder, Michael Simpsen, 50,...
Comments / 10