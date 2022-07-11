Central Texas man arrested after crashing into gas station, leading pursuit: Police

WACO, Texas — A Central Texas man is in custody after crashing his van into a gas station and leading authorities on a pursuit, police said.

Around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of West Waco Drive on reports of a triggered burglary alarm.

Police said a man had crashed his van into the gas station, stole several items and then fled the scene.

Upon learning the vehicle's description, police said they spotted the van sometime shortly after.

However, upon attempting to perform a routine traffic stop, police said the driver sped away.

Spike strips were then laid on the road with the assistance of the Woodway Police Department, Waco police said.

Effectively stopped, the driver exited the vehicle and surrendered himself to authorities.

The suspect has since been identified as 31-year-old Seth Louis Molinaro, of Robinson, Texas.

Molinaro is now in custody at the McLennan County Jail on charges of burglary of a building and felony evading arrest with a motor vehicle.