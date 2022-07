It is going to be a ton of fun at Six Flags Great Adventure as the Jackson Township theme park kicks off its Summer Vibes Festival here in Ocean County this weekend. According to the park "At the Six Flags Summer Vibes Festival, sun-kissed dreams will come to life as guests drench themselves in a kaleidoscope of color. The event, which will run daily July 16 through Aug. 14, will offer mouth-watering treats, beat-the-heat beverages, bold, eye-popping spectacles, photo moments, live entertainment and colorful curiosities to immerse guests in the reverie of summer."

JACKSON, NJ ・ 37 MINUTES AGO