ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jen Shah’s Lawyer Addresses Client’s Decision to Plead Guilty in Telemarketing Fraud Case: She Is a ‘Good Woman Who Crossed a Line’

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OQ9Yb_0gbxyvrW00
Jen Shah. Courtesy Jen Shah/Instagram

Speaking out. After Jen Shah changed her plea to guilty on Monday, July 11, the reality star’s lawyer Priya Chaudhry addressed her client’s decision.

“Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed,” the attorney told Us Weekly in a statement. “Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family.”

Earlier on Monday, Shah, 48, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud after previously entering a not guilty plea. In response, the U.S. Attorney’s office dropped the second charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

“In 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere I agreed with others to commit wire fraud,” the Utah native said during a court hearing in New York City on Monday, according to ABC News. “I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I’m so sorry.”

The Bravo personality also admitted to Judge Sidney Stein that she knew her actions were “wrong and illegal.” Shah, who previously faced up to 30 years in prison for the wire fraud charge, entered a plea agreement that is expected to result in a prison sentence of up to 14 years.

Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith were charged in March 2021 while cameras were rolling on season 2 of RHOSLC. The episode that featured Shah’s arrest and the aftermath aired in November 2021.

At the time, Shah claimed on the reality show that she felt “wrongly accused” by authorities. “I don’t take this lightly,” she said during an episode in March. “It’s my life and more importantly, it’s my family’s life. I care about them more than anything. I don’t want my kids or my husband or my mom or my family affected by this and so I have to fight and I have to have faith in the justice system.”

Jen also previously revealed that her legal issues caused a major strain on her marriage to Sharrieff Shah. “I thought that my entire world was ending,” she told costar Lisa Barlow during season 2 of RHOSLC. “Sharrieff felt like he wasn’t being a positive influence in my life. Like, he couldn’t help me. What I didn’t realize was how I was acting and because I hadn’t fully told him how I was feeling, it made him feel like he was the problem.”

The case was further examined in Hulu’s documentary The Housewife & the Shah Shocker, which aired in November 2021. Ahead of its premiere, Smith, 43, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and obstruction of justice after also initially entering a not guilty plea.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 15

Zia Boccaccio
1d ago

Criminal ! Glad she is going to jail , she deserves that and more for defrauding innocent people and living a fake high life with the proceeds of her illegal actions.

Reply
3
Roleen
1d ago

Good Lord… a “good” woman….right…bilked old people out of their savings- lived lavishly and ostentatiously in the limelight. She has no conscience and for sure no remorse. Her only regret is getting caught. Locked her up. Enforce restitution- she needs to pay for her crimes.

Reply
2
Diecon
1d ago

if you ever watched the show it seems she was trying to put this all on her best buddy who was her business partner. then she found out he wasn't going to take the fall for her. he had the proof that she was in it up to her eyeballs and he was working with the feds. that is when she decided she needed to come clean. good luck in jail 10 to 14 years is a long time.

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

Todd and Julie Chrisley open up about how their friends have reacted since being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion amid gay affair revelation: 'This is a telling time'

Todd and Julie Chrisley have opened up about how their friends have reacted since their conviction on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion. On a new episode of their Chrisley Confessions podcast, Julie, 49, remarked 'This is a telling time for us as a family of people who have reached out and of people who haven't reached out.'
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RadarOnline

'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins Accused Of Stiffing Housekeepers In Bombshell 2018 Lawsuit

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins was sued by her ex-housekeepers and gardener over accusations she stiffed them on wages. Radar obtained a bombshell lawsuit filed by Jenkins’ former employees in 2018. In the suit, Griselda Santana, Jorge Ramirez and Maricela Salazar sued for failure to pay overtime, failure to provide proper breaks, and failure to pay earned wages. They claimed to have demanded unpaid wages from Jenkins but she refused. Santana said she worked as Jenkins’ housekeeper from October 2014 until she was discharged on June 14, 2017. She was paid $25 an hour. Salazar started work...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telemarketing Fraud#Wire Fraud#Guilty Plea#Lawyer Addresses Client#Abc News
Popculture

Todd Chrisley Loses Major Business Deal After Fraud Conviction

Amid his ongoing conviction, Beckett's Spirits has decided to part ways with Todd Chrisley after he and his wife were found guilty of fraud. The reality star faces up to 30 years in prison for the crime. He and his wife were convicted on 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy. Their initial indictment came in 2019. The couple plan to file for a retrial ahead of their sentencing in October. Tinley Beverage Company Inc noted in a press release it "has served notice and has terminated" its agreement with Chrisley, 53, Us Weekly reports. He was a brand ambassador for the company. The businessman has Beckett's Spirits listed in his Instagram bio.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Mary Mara, 'Law & Order' and 'Dexter' Actress, Dies in Drowning Accident

Actress Mary Mara has passed away, and an investigation is underway. According to a report by PEOPLE, the 61-year-old TV star was found in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York on Sunday. New York State Police issued a statement saying they believe Mara drowned by accident while swimming.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS News

R. Kelly suing prison after lawyers say he was placed on suicide watch as a form of punishment

Days after R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years on federal sex trafficking charges, lawyers for the singer are suing the federal prison housing him, alleging that the facility is unlawfully keeping him on suicide watch as a form of punishment. The lawyers allege that there is no reason for Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center to put the 55-year-old Kelly on suicide watch, and that doing so is causing "real and lasting harm" to the singer.
BROOKLYN, NY
Reality Tea

Camille Grammer Slams Erika Jayne For Saying She Could Tutor For The California Bar Exam

Add another hater to the list. Erika Jayne has been making some big claims on this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Her worst infraction was when she insinuated that victims suing husband Tom Girardi had actually received their settlement money. Money that they are alleging he stole from them. Eeesh. It bears repeating […] The post Camille Grammer Slams Erika Jayne For Saying She Could Tutor For The California Bar Exam appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

169K+
Followers
19K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy