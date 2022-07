One day after attending the governor's opioid summit in Bangor, the nation's drug czar and a top official from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration paid a visit to the Maine State Prison to learn more about Medication Assisted Treatment behind walls. Data show that assaults are down along with incidents of self harm and overdose deaths for residents who get released. Dr. Rahul Gupta said Maine's program should be a model for the rest of the country.

BANGOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO