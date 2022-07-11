ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

To Do Today: Beyond King Tut Exhibition

By Nick Kolev (COM'23)
Boston University
 3 days ago

National Geographic Society's Beyond King Tut immersive exhibition. Now through October 2, 2022; open 10 am to 9 pm Sunday through Thursday, and 10 am to 10 pm Friday and Saturday. The iconic and now-defunct SoWa Power Station

