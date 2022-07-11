ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, NC

Graham and Jackson Counties vote in runoff elections

By BPR
bpr.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly voting is underway across the state. Voters in half a dozen cities are choosing mayors and other municipal positions. The only elections here in Western North Carolina are runoffs. Voters in Graham County are choosing a sheriff. Just four votes separated Graham County Sheriff Jerry Crisp and former...

www.bpr.org

Comments / 0

my40.tv

Cherokee Tribal Council votes in favor of resolution renaming Clingmans Dome

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Cherokee Tribal Council voted Thursday afternoon, July 14, 2022, in favor of a resolution to rename Clingmans Dome. The vote will begin the process of restoring the landmark's original Cherokee name, Kuwahi, which means "mulberry place." There was discussion Thursday about researching the correct...
CHEROKEE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Steinburg to resign N.C. Senate seat

On Friday, State Sen. Bob Steinburg is expected to announce he is resigning his seat in the N.C. General Assembly. He will officially resign at the end of the month, telling Carolina Journal that he plans a future career in legislative advocacy. State law requires a six-month “cooling-off” period before former legislators can begin active lobbying in the General Assembly.
POLITICS
Sylva Herald

Groundbreaking town leader Holt dies at age 80

Sylva recently lost a piece of history and one of its biggest proponents. Brenda Oliver Holt, Sylva’s first female town commissioner and first woman mayor, passed away last week. Holt was, by trade, a nurse. She earned her degree from University of Tennessee School of Nursing and worked largely...
SYLVA, NC
themaconcountynews.com

Community Calendar for July 14, 2022

Manna Food Bank is now at Bethel United Methodist Church. To reserve a food box, call (828)634-1116 and leave a message with the following information: your first name and last initial; phone number to confirm pick-up time; number of people in your family; if there are allergies in the family; and any specialty items you might need, like diapers, etc. Pick up is at Bethel UMC, 81 Bethel Church Road, off Highlands Road.
MACON COUNTY, NC
Veronica Charnell Media

Does North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper Need to Modify The State Tenant and Landlord Law?

Some North Carolina Tenants feel there should be more protection against Landlords giving short notices for them to move. Imagine you are a resident living at an apartment complex for over a year. You recently renewed your lease, and you received a notice new management is now in charge of your apartment complex. Within a week or two, you receive a notice your rent is going up, or your lease will end in 30 days because management is no longer accepting Section 8 housing. Well, that is exactly what is happening to thousands of tenants in North Carolina. For low income families moving costs can be very expensive, and it can place a heavier burden on someone when they have to move in 30 days.
FOX8 News

Democrats launch North Carolina TV ads to attack Republicans’ comments on abortion

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Democrats on Thursday are releasing a new television ad in North Carolina to attack Republicans about abortion and recruit volunteers to help with a national campaign. The DNC’s ad, called “They Said It Themselves,” focuses on  Republicans’ public comments about abortion rights and promotes a website called DefendChoice.org to recruit volunteers […]
ELECTIONS
my40.tv

Viewer wants to know what is being built along Sweeten Creek Road

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 100 acres along Sweeten Creek Road just south of the Blue Ridge Parkway are being developed. "What is being built on Sweeten Creek Road across from the Carolina Day Athletic Complex,” a viewer named Allison wrote to Ask 13. The Busbee apartment...
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Associated Press

Cooper signs NC budget; COVID-19 emergency to end Aug. 15

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republican-backed adjustments to North Carolina’s budget were signed into law by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday, ensuring that state workers will get slightly larger pay raises and that construction projects and state reserves will receive billions of dollars more than initially planned. The signing marks the second year in a row that Cooper has accepted the GOP’s comprehensive state government spending plan after vetoing budget bills in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The measure alters the second year of the two-year budget bill that he signed last November. Cooper said the measure included “critical investments in education, economic development, transportation and the state workforce.” Cooper also announced that North Carolina’s COVID-19 state of emergency would expire Aug. 15 after almost 2 1/2 years because of budget language that gives flexibility to his health department to respond to the pandemic. Cooper had until Monday night — 10 days after the House and Senate gave final legislative approval to their $27.9 billion plan — to sign the bill or veto it, or it otherwise would become law without his signature.
PUBLIC HEALTH
chathamjournal.com

Progressives’ war on North Carolina’s working class

Raleigh, NC – The elitist progressives can’t hide their disdain for the working people of North Carolina. Case in point, an op-ed written by the far-left NC Budget & Tax Center and published by the News & Observer this week entitled “NC tax cuts are a power grab that benefits the rich, hurt the state.”
RALEIGH, NC
Popular Science

North Carolina’s biogas problem is only getting worse

Researchers are concerned the legislature’s well-documented, long-standing relationship with the swine industry is allowing lenient policies that will further harm communities already suffering health and environmental impacts from industrial hog farming. Deposit PhotosN.C. released a general biogas permit despite environmental justice concerns. The permit allows farms to bypass individual water quality review and public hearing processes when installing an anaerobic digester.
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC

