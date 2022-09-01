ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lawrence and Husband Cooke Maroney Get Cozy During Rare Outings Together: Photos

By Jessica Stopper
 4 days ago

In a New York minute. Lovebirds Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney have been spotted on a few rare outings in the Big Apple.

In July 2022, Jennifer and Cooke walked in New York City together after enjoying an early breakfast. The pair looked cozy as they left La Bonbonniere, walking in each other’s arms during their stroll through the town. In the photos obtained by Life & Style , the Hunger Games actress and art gallerist kept their outfits casual as they both wore a white T-shirt and jeans, while Jennifer also wore a red button-up shirt and sunglasses.

Pure Joy! Celebrities Who Have Welcomed Babies in 2022 So Far

Day dates seem to be the couple’s thing when they want to spend one-on-one time together. The two enjoyed an NYC lunch in September 2020, where they were both masked up in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

They grew even closer during the COVID lockdown, where they kept it casual and cozy and didn’t go stir-crazy like other couples. An insider told Life & Style in September 2020 that the couple was “enjoying cozy nights at home, binge-watching the Real Housewives [franchise] and other shows,” they said. “They’re closer than ever.”

Jennifer and her hubby exchanged vows in October 2019 during a “sweet” wedding ceremony. “She and Cooke made it official on Oct. 19, with a star-studded celebration at the palatial Belcourt mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, and it was a fairy tale come true,” a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style at the time. “Their vows were so sweet and emotional. Jennifer was close to tears as were some of the guests.”

True Love! See All of the Celebrity Weddings of 2022 So Far

The new parents welcomed their first child in March 2022 and have kept their little one out of the public eye. However, Ellen DeGeneres seemingly hinted at the sex of baby No. 1 when the Don’t Look Up star appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2022.

“I do hear you sometimes talking to him, and it’s really cute,” she told Jennifer after congratulating her on the baby.

Jennifer previously revealed she wanted to “protect” her child’s “privacy” during a November 2021 interview with Vanity Fair . “ I don't want anyone to feel welcome into their existence," she said. "And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."

Keep scrolling to see photos of the couple’s rare outings together!

#Hunger Games#The Real Housewives
People

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Kids Gave Away Their Parents at Georgia Wedding Celebration

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrated their nuptials with friends and family in Georgia last month after they tied the knot in Las Vegas in July Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's kids played an important role in their Georgia wedding celebration. Their children — Lopez shares twins Emme and Maximilian, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — gave them away as they celebrated their nuptials last month in Georgia. Lopez and Affleck were married in Las Vegas in July. In the bride's newsletter On The JLo,...
GEORGIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Biggest Wedding Of The Year? Stars Who Blew Off Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Wedding: Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Georgia wedding was nothing short of over the top — but the guest list was not. From family members to exes to best friends, many noticeable people were missing from the ceremony that took place on Saturday, August 20.Scroll through the gallery to see all of the stars who were MIA from Bennifer's second shindig.Jennifer GarnerJennifer Garner, the mother of Affleck's children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10, was M.I.A. for the Argo actor's special day. "Jennifer Garner is hard at work on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding celebration,...
GEORGIA STATE
