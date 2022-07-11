Jennifer Lawrence and Husband Cooke Maroney Get Cozy During Rare Outing Together in NYC: Photos

Shutterstock, SplashNews

In a New York minute. Lovebirds Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney were spotted on a rare outing while enjoying an early breakfast in New York City on Saturday, July 9, 2022. The pair looked cozy as they left La Bonbonniere, walking in each other’s arms during their stroll through the town.

In the photos obtained by Life & Style, the Hunger Games actress and art gallerist kept their outfits casual as they both wore a white T-shirt and jeans, while Jennifer also wore a red button-up shirt and sunglasses.

Day dates seem to be the couple’s thing when they want to spend one-on-one time together. The two enjoyed an NYC lunch in September 2020, where they were both masked up in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

They grew even closer during the COVID lockdown, where they kept it casual and cozy and didn’t go stir-crazy like other couples. An insider told Life & Style in September 2020 that the couple was “enjoying cozy nights at home, binge-watching the Real Housewives [franchise] and other shows,” they said. “They’re closer than ever.”

Jennifer and her hubby exchanged vows in October 2019 during a “sweet” wedding ceremony. “She and Cooke made it official on Oct. 19, with a star-studded celebration at the palatial Belcourt mansion in Newport, Rhode Island, and it was a fairy tale come true,” a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style at the time. “Their vows were so sweet and emotional. Jennifer was close to tears as were some of the guests.”

The new parents welcomed their first child in March 2022 and have kept their little one out of the public eye. However, Ellen DeGeneres seemingly hinted at the sex of baby No. 1 when the Don’t Look Up star appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2022.

“I do hear you sometimes talking to him, and it’s really cute,” she told Jennifer after congratulating her on the baby.

Jennifer previously revealed she wanted to “protect” her child’s “privacy” during a November 2021 interview with Vanity Fair. “I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence,” she said. “And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

