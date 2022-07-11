ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Gadsden by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-11 16:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-11 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gadsden A strong thunderstorm will...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Wakulla, Inland Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 01:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-15 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Wakulla; Inland Franklin; Inland Wakulla; Liberty Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wakulla, southeastern Liberty and northeastern Franklin Counties through 230 AM EDT At 149 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near St. Marks to 15 miles south of Crawfordville to 8 miles east of Carrabelle. Movement was northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Carrabelle, St. Marks, Crawfordville, Woodville, Wakulla, Sopchoppy, Newport, Carrabelle Beach, Shadeville, Wakulla Springs, Panacea, Medart, Buckhorn, Bethel, Liveoak Island, Curtis Mill, Alligator Point, Morgan Place, Saint Teresa and Turkey Point. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Inland Bay, Inland Gulf, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 10:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; Inland Gulf; Jackson; Liberty; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Jackson, north central Gulf, northeastern Bay and Calhoun Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, west central Liberty County in Big Bend of Florida and southeastern Washington Counties in the Panhandle of Florida through 1115 AM EDT/1015 AM CDT/ At 1021 AM EDT/921 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles northeast of Lynn Haven, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Callaway, Vernon, Marianna, Blountstown, Springfield, Hiland Park, Bradford, Greenwood, Altha, Alford, Wausau, Moose Pond, Clarksville, Abe Springs, Dirego Park, College Station, Chipola and Camps Head. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bay, Calhoun, Jackson, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 14:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Jackson; Washington The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Northeastern Bay County in the Panhandle of Florida Northwestern Calhoun County in the Panhandle of Florida Eastern Washington County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 145 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 19 miles west of Blountstown, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Jackson, northeastern Bay, northwestern Calhoun and eastern Washington Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, including the following locations... Betts, Center Lake, Compass Lake and Fountain. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
BAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy